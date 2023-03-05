Māoriland Film Festival: Why one of the world's greatest movie celebrations is based in Ōtaki

The 10th Māoriland Film Festival will present more than 130 short and feature films from more than 150 Indigenous Nations across five days in Ōtaki later this month.

OPINION: Not everyone knows that New Zealand hosts one of the world's greatest film festivals.

The Māoriland Film Festival is the biggest celebration of indigenous film in the Southern Hemisphere. This year will see films from – deep breath – Australia, Alaska, Canada, Austria, Hawaii, Norway, Mexico, Colombia, Ireland, Iran, Finland, Russia, Fiji, Chile and New Zealand screening here.

Every year for the last decade, Covid-permitting, people and films from all over the world have descended on the beautiful town of Ōtaki for the festival.

Ōtaki isn't a big place. Until late last year, when the bypass opened, many travellers might only have known Ōtaki as a congested main street that was somehow a part of State Highway 1 as it heads up the Kāpiti Coast.

But, if you take a turn at the roundabout at Ōtaki's northern edge, you soon find yourself in a different and pretty much perfect small town, down near the ocean, where te reo Māori is a familiar music in the cafes – and the seagulls can sniff out a package of fish and chips from a kilometre away.

By far the biggest building is the Māoriland Hub. From the 15th to the 19th of March, it will play host to 148 films, from 150 nations, in one of the most concentrated and unmissable line-ups of film and events you'll ever see.

Supplied The Māoriland Film Festival is the biggest celebration of Indigenous film in the Southern Hemisphere.

There are 16 new feature films to watch – many being shown outside of their home nations for the first time. The opening night attraction is the Hawaiian film Ka Pō, about a young woman on the journey of discovery in the wilderness of Kauai, after escaping abuse and addiction. New Zealand producer Chelsea Winstanley (What We Do In The Shadows) was closely involved.

The closing night film, Slash/Back, is an Inuit sci-fi-horror set inside the Arctic circle, in the village of Pangnirtung. The description – a group of teenage girls fight an alien invasion – doesn't tell us much. But Slash/Back is sitting on 92% on Rotten Tomatoes right now and has scored rave reviews from the US press. Like the trailer says, you don't f*** around with girls from the Pang.

Supplied Hawaiian drama Ka Pō opens this year’s Māoriland Film Festival.

Māoriland takes place across six venues, all within easy walk of the Hub. As well as film, the festival hosts demonstrations of gaming technology from within Indigenous – founded companies, new directions in VFX and VR, seminars and talks with figures from the film and media industries – and all of it through the prism that makes every country on earth unique: its Indigenous culture.

The Māoriland Film Festival is a national treasure. Films I've seen and people I've met here have even taught me more about my own British Isles people – with their own, rich, Indigenous history – than high school ever did. I've learnt facts about Canada, Finland, Turkey, Nigeria, Australia – and, of course, New Zealand and the Pacific, that no other forum could have made so accessible and entertaining.

Supplied Inuit sci-fi horror Slash/Back is the 2023 festival’s closing night movie.

New Zealand hosts many festivals every year. And our International Film Festival will always be a highlight of my year. But The Māoriland Film Festival is an unrepeatable, unique event that has very few equals anywhere on the planet.

Get online, book some tickets and get yourself to Ōtaki. I hope I'll see you there.

The 10th Māoriland Film Festival will be held from March 15 to 19. For more information, see maorilandfilm.co.nz