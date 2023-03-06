Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

A German-language Bafta winner, a drama with a virtually all-female cast and a Tom Cruise movie are among this year's 10-strong line-up.

The 2023 Academy Awards (1pm, Monday, March 13, TVNZ 2)

Comedian and late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel presides over the 95th edition of Hollywood’s annual big movie night.

Beamed to you live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, this year’s frontrunners include Everything Everywhere All At Once, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin. Coverage kicks off at 11.30am with all the action from the red carpet.

Getty Images Five years after his double win for The Shape of Water, can Guillermo del Toro pick up another Oscar for his stop-motion animation adaptation of Pinocchio?

READ MORE:

* The Congregation: One of Sweden's most sensational crimes finally gets dramatised

* Apple's Extrapolations, Neon's Succession, Yellowjackets among March's must-see TV

* Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Star's deep-dive docu-series coming to ThreeNow

* The Personal History of David Copperfield: Armando Iannucci's five-star Dickens



Boogie Nights (8.30pm, Tuesday, March 7, Duke)

Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore and Burt Reynolds star in Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 Oscar- nominated 1970s and ‘80-set drama about one young man's adventures in the porn industry. Almost documentary in style, it graphically shows the transition from an era of sex, drugs and rock’n’roll to Aids, overdoses and Van Halen.

"A wickedly enjoyable journey," wrote San Francisco Examiner's G. Allen Johnson.

Supplied Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan returns as hosts for the ninth season of Portrait Artist of the Year.

Portrait Artist of the Year (8.30pm, Tuesdays from March 7, Sky Arts)

Get ready to immerse yourself again in the world of gouache, oil painting, etching and sketching.

Presenters Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan return for a ninth season of this beloved British reality competition.

This time around there are 63 artists from across the UK and Ireland battling it out to gain the opportunity to win a 10,000 commission to create a portrait of the legendary British actor, comedian, television presenter and writer Sir Lenny Henry for the National Portrait Gallery. Other British celebrities scheduled to appear include Lulu, Jim Carter and Rebecca Ferguson.

Supplied Dev Patel headlines The Personal History Of David Copperfield.

The Personal History of David Copperfield (8.30pm, Saturday, March 11, Eden)

Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and Peter Capaldi are part of the magnificent ensemble assembled for Armando Iannucci’s (The Thick of It, The Death of Stalin) modern 2019 take on Charles Dickens’ classic tale about a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles.

“An exuberantly optimistic film celebrating the life force of art and eccentricity. Who couldn't use a little of that right now,” wrote Associated Press’ Jake Coyle.

Murder in Provence (8.35pm, Saturdays from March 11, TVNZ 1)

Based on the much-loved books by M.L. Longworth, this three-part UK crime-drama is set in sun-drenched southern France.

From local intrigues and professional jealousies to family feuds and murder – when wrongdoings occur in the picture-postcard city of Aix-en-Provence, investigating judge Antoine Verlaque (Endeavour’s Roger Allam) and his romantic partner, criminal psychology professor Marine Bonnet (Magic Mike’s Last Dance’s Nancy Carroll), are the duo they call. Look out for The Great Showman’s part-Kiwi Keala Settle in a key recurring role.

“Allam makes this great drama sublime,” wrote The Independent’s Sean O’Grady.

Supplied Charlie Hunnam plays British explorer Percy Fawcett in The Lost City of Z.

The Lost City of Z (8.30pm, Sunday, March 12, Whakaata Māori)

Based on the 2009 book of the same name by David Grann, writer-direct James Gray’s (Armageddon Time) 2016 adventure follows British explorer Percy Fawcett’s (Charlie Hunnam) several early 20th Century attempts to find a supposedly lost ancient Amazonian city.

The cast also includes Tom Holland, Sienna Miller, Robert Pattinson and New Zealand’s own Matthew Sunderland.

“An exploration epic that will leave you breathless,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Karen Han.

Traces (8.30pm, Mondays from March 13, BBC UKTV)

Passions run high in the explosive return of this critically acclaimed crime series.

Created by best-selling novelist Val McDermid, this six-part sophomore season sees Dundee lab assistant Emma Hedges (Three Girls’ Molly Windsor) now training to be a forensic chemist – and on the cusp of seeing her mother’s murder case finally resolved.

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Breaking Bad’s Laura Fraser also star.

“A gripping mix of family drama and police procedural,” wrote iNews’ Ed Power.