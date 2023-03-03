The Conjuring: One of the spookiest horrors of the last decade comes to Netflix

The Conjuring (16+, 111mins) Directed by James Wan ****

Ghosthunters, paranormal investigators, kooks and whackos.

Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson) Warren have been called all sorts of things, but the clairvoyant and the only demonologist recognised by the Catholic Church made a name for themselves, not only for their ability to debunk "hauntings", but also a willingness to call in the exorcists when appropriate.

Harrisville, Rhode Island, was the setting of one such case in 1971. Truck driver Roger Perron (Ron Livingston) thought he'd struck it lucky after getting a bargain of a farmhouse from a bank auction, but from day one it becomes increasingly obvious to him, his wife Carolyn (Lili Taylor) and their five daughters that their dream home is a nightmare, needing not just cleaning but a cleansing of the dark entities that share their space.

"We're not really a churchgoing family,"a grateful Roger informs Ed on his arrival.

"You might want to rethink that," Ed deadpans back.

The Conjuring might borrow liberally from the likes of The Birds, Rosemary's Baby, Psycho, White Noise and, most obviously, The Exorcist, but freed of the curse of the ubiquitous grainy found footage, or the unholy insomnia cure that is the Paranormal CCTV, this arrived in 2013 as a breath of new life into what was increasingly becoming a moribund genre

As in his 2004 Hollywood calling card Saw, James Wan draws the audience into the story, does a terrific job of creating a sense of space and place and perfectly paces the scares until the tension becomes unbearable. And, also as he did in Saw, he has populated his world with a collection of solid character actors including Farmiga (Up in the Air), Wilson (Watchmen), Livingston (The Time Traveler's Wife) and Taylor (TV's Six Feet Under), who all lend what could have been a hokey conceit an air of gravitas.

Supplied Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga plays The Conjuring’s Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Clever use of thematically appropriate period hits (The Zombies' Time of the Season) and some seriously freaky bass notes add to the sense of unease (although the film's one bum note is Joseph Bishara's over-caffeinated score), while a touch of cinematographic magic, like a bravura opening tracking-shot tour of the farmhouse, keeps things visually interesting. Of course, this being the early 1970s, the horrors aren't just limited to things that go bump in the night, there are also plenty of hair crimes and nightgown and pyjama atrocities.

But perhaps Wan's biggest achievement is that when the traditional sequel setup is revealed (via what appears to be a clever nod to a much-loved ‘70s chiller), the overall feeling is one of anticipation, rather than the sadly familiar dread. Now, that's magic.

The Conjuring is now available to stream on Netflix.