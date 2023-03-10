Hal to Her: Five classic movies about artificial intelligence

From 2001: A Space Odyssey to a Spielberg movie released in 2001, these are cinematic tales that played on our hopes and fears around sentient computers and robots.

Artificial Intelligence (A.I.). The idea that robots, man-made creatures or other technology could become sentient or sensitive has fascinated movie-makers for almost as long as the artform itself has existed.

Initially, ideas came from literature. Fritz Lang’s still haunting 1927 German expressionism classic Metropolis was inspired by Thea von Harbou’s 1925 novel and Mary Shelley’s early 19th century chiller gained new life when James Whale vividly brought it to the big screen in 1931.

2001: A Space Odyssey and Her are among Hollywood's most intriguing and thought-provoking movies that revolve around artificial intelligence.

In the modern blockbuster era of the last near half-century, most of the major sci-fi-infused franchises have dedicated at least part of their storytelling to A.I. themes. The Star Trek movies had V’ger and Lieutenant Data, Star Wars C-3PO and Anakin Skywalker’s battle to retain his humanity as he became more machine than man in transforming into Darth Vader. As for the now ubiquitous Marvel, Tony Stark’s constant dabbling in A.I. resulted in the ambitious and deadly Ultron.

However, after looking back through Hollywood’s depiction of the promise and pitfalls of A.I., Stuff to Watch has selected five films that we believe are the best examples of how “the dream factory” has imagined – and continues to imagine – different aspects of our technology future.

Supplied Keir Dullea’s Dr David Bowman tries to find a way to shut down rogue computer Hal in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, Academy OnDemand, AroVision, Lumiere Online and Other Rentals)

Androids, robots and computer systems going rogue in space is a theme Hollywood sci-fi often returns to.

However, most of the mutiny against human crews is usually the result of programming – corporate prime directives outweighing more personal concerns (see Alien, Resident Evil and many others). What made Stanley Kubrick’s sprawling adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke’s 1951 short story The Sentinel so fascinating and frightening for audiences was how sentient supercomputer Hal (shift the letters by one and you’ll see it’s actually a parody of a real computer company’s acronym) became a killer simply in the interests of self-preservation.

Those lingering shots of Hal’s unblinking red eye, the point-of-view perspective of it observing the astronauts (and, as we later discover, reading their lips) and Douglas Rain’s deadpan, monotone, seemingly emotionless voice combined to create a truly memorable “character” whose madness ensured its name became a byword for any time someone’s computer – or latterly digital assistant – hasn’t quite behaved the way you wanted it to.

Supplied Peter Weller is RoboCop.

RoboCop (1987, YouTube, iTunes, GooglePlay)

The nexus between artificial intelligence and law enforcement is an area that Hollywood has returned to time and again. Plenty of police procedural and action movies have focused on cases where a robot has been accused of murder (Blade Runner, Terminator, I, Robot), while others have looked at the use of A.I. as a crime-solving tool (Minority Report, Chappie).

Paul Verhoeven’s gleefully subversive tale is in a class of its own though. Not only is it a cautionary tale against allowing A.I. to be in charge of meting out justice, especially when it involves them carrying gun (witness the disastrous ED-209), but it also muses on what it means to be human when you’re essentially being kept alive by artificial enhancements.

It’s an idea films like Upgrade and Bloodshot have explored again in recent years, but neither of those managed to recapture the visceral vibrancy or sheer kinetic lunacy of RoboCop.

Supplied Sure it was the action scenes, use of CGI, introduction of bullet time and the fashions that made The Matrix such a zeitgeisty movie for so long at the start of the 21st century, but really it’s the nightmarish “peek behind the curtain” that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Even though it’s now almost 25 years old, this is still the movie that freaks viewers out the most when it comes to artificial intelligence.

That’s because unlike the Terminator movies, this posits an alternate reality/vision of the future where a Skynet-esque entity has not only defeated the humans, but we don’t even know that the war has taken place – and we have lost.

Sure the action scenes, use of CGI, introduction of bullet time and the fashions were what probably made this such a zeitgeisty movie for so long at the start of the 21st century, but really it’s the nightmarish “peek behind the curtain” to a world where humans are essentially batteries and what they believe is normal reality is actually just a dream that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Its original release might have been perfectly timed to coincide with growing angst around the supposed Millennium Bug that could cause the world’s computers to meltdown just as clocks struck midnight on January 1, 2000, but, as A.I.’s influence grows, this is the cautionary tale that at least one generation has sitting in the back of the minds.

Supplied Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence explores our ongoing responsibility towards creations that we’ve specifically designed to feel.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001, iTunes, GooglePlay)

Yes, I know it’s essentially Pinocchio for the digital age. But then again, isn’t that the essential driving force of artificial intelligence? To create androids, computers, synthetic people that are more human than humans?

It’s an idea that attracted movie-makers long before Steven Spielberg finally got around to making the cinematic version of Brian Aldiss’ 1969 short story Supertoys Last All Summer Long that Stanley Kubrick had long dreamed of. Think of the theme park “workers” in the original Westworld movie, Jonny 5 coming alive in Short Circuit, or “Andrew Martin’s” 200-year quest to find his place in Bicentennial Man. But Spielberg’s achievement was in managing to balance a sterile, clinical climate-change ravaged future with his special brand of emotional storytelling.

It’s the story of David (Haley Joel Osment, in his best role outside of The Sixth Sense), a Mecha child gifted to a family to “temporarily” replace their sick son, who suddenly finds himself on the outer when the boy recovers.

As he searches for love and a way to become a “real boy”, A.I. explores our ongoing responsibility towards creations that we have specifically designed to feel.

Supplied Joaqun Phoenix’s Theodore Twombly falls in love with his operating system in Her.

While 1980s sci-fi movies like Blade Runner, Weird Science, Cherry 2000 and Electric Dreams explored the idea of human-A.I. love, lust and jealousy, with sometimes comedic results (intentionally or otherwise) and Maria Schrader’s 2021 tale I’m Your Man explored the conceit in a more thoughtful, serious way, it’s hard to go past Spike Jonze’s romantic-drama as the perfect example of a potential “meeting of minds”.

A lead writer at beautifulhandwrittenletters.com, Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) specialises in finding just the right words to help others commemorate their wedding anniversaries, graduations and other significant occasions.

However, away from the office, Theodore feels lost and alone. That is, until he purchases OS1.

Answering a few probing questions about himself is all it takes for Sam (vocalised by the honeyed tones of Scarlett Johansson) to come into his life. Within moments, she's sorting out his hard drive ("I can't prioritise between the video games and internet porn"), organising his schedule and stealing his heart. But while she's eager to learn everything she can from him, it's clear that only one in the relationship is going to grow.

Not only is this a fascinating look at the potential and perils of electronic assistants (who arguably could get to know you better than any human companion and are likely to show an unrivalled, sustained interest in your life), but it is also an elegant and elegiac meditation on love and loss.