Web of Death: Disney+'s new series the perfect hit for true-crime junkies

Web of Death is now available to stream on Disney+.

Web of Death

With the rise of social media has come the rise of the social media-sleuth, true-crime junkies who take it into their own hands to investigate bizarre or suspicious crimes.

But while many may think their amateur detective skills could be helping move a case along, some take it too far, like when a large percentage of TikTok users involved themselves in the disappearance of Gabby Petito and set up shop in front of her ex-boyfriend’s parents’ home.

Supplied Web of Death lets the viewer into the secret underground movement of true-crime junkies who dedicate their lives to solving crimes that others can’t.

Each of the six episodes in Web of Death focuses on a different case, from a skull found inside a bucket of cement at a service station, to one father’s search for his daughter’s killer, aiming to show the huge network of rookie detectives and local journalists dedicated to solving cases online.

Web of Death lets the viewer into the secret underground movement of true-crime junkies who dedicate their lives to solving crimes that others can’t, often solving years-long mysteries and cold cases. If you’ve ever fancied yourself as a bit of a murder mystery fiend, then you’ll love Web of Death.

READ MORE:

* Apple's Extrapolations, Neon's Succession, Yellowjackets among March's must-see TV

* The Mandalorian: Has the hit Disney+ series lost its mojo - and its crown as the best Star Wars show?

* 65, Creed III, Scream VI, John Wick 4 among March's must-see movies

* Not Okay: Disney+ movie shines a spotlight on the sticky parts of social media



HULU Bruiser is now available to stream on Disney+.

Bruiser

Miles Warren’s directorial debut, this is the first feature film made with Onyx Collective, a Disney content brand specialising in entertainment made by creators of colour and underrepresented voices.

In a recent interview, Warren shared he had been developing the film since the age of 19 and, as he had grown up, the script had too.

In Bruiser, we meet Darious and his father Malcolm, who works hard to keep his car dealership business running, so he can afford to put Darious through private school – no small feat.

We soon learn that Darious is being bullied, culuminating in an incident where he is beaten up in front of his crush, after which he runs away into the woods, meeting Porter, a friendly loner who lives on a houseboat and wants to teach Darious how to defend himself.

What we soon learn shocks the audience – Porter is Darious’ biological father. Porter abandoned him and his mother Monica a young age and has grabbed this chance meeting as a way to make amends.

This film explores the idea of toxic masculinity from every generation, while championing Black voices and profiling a young man’s journey to living a more compassionate life.

SUPPLIED The Chorus: Success, Here I Go is now available to stream on Disney+.

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go

If you’re looking for something reminiscent of High School Musical, this may be what you’re after.

In this Brazilian series, 10 young artists fight to join the “Theatre Company”, an open door into the musical theatre industry and the chance to secure their future.

Each of these young musical hopefuls have their own storyline – from a food delivery guy with an alcoholic father, to a young girl whose heavily religious mother claims that God had something to do with her beautiful voice.

It wouldn’t be a musical theatre show without dance numbers and constantly breaking into song, which may remind the viewer of a little show called Glee.

If you’re a sucker for a musical, this show certainly has room to grow from its short one season, with plenty of drama brewing underneath the musical notes.

Breaking Up

An oldie but a goodie, this 1997 film stars a young Russell Crowe and Salma Hayek, whose characters’ on- again, off-again relationship leads to a sudden marriage – as it usually goes.

We meet dysfunctional couple Monica (Hayek) and Steve (Crowe) after a fight, which leads to them breaking up, then suddenly getting back together, then attempting to see other people, which leads to a proposal.

Strangely, what then follows are interview scenes between the couple and others, asking them what makes a marriage work. One thing is clear, they sure as hell don’t know.

The film shows its age, by playing out in a strange format that looks old and clunky when viewed in 2023 and upon reading reviews, many stated the lack of chemistry between the two main characters – they were right.

However, it does offer some classic ‘90s comedy, so if you’re into slightly aged, but cute and fun flicks you can watch while doing something else, Breaking Up isn’t half-bad.