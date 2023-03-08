Prisoners of the Ghostland: Is this horror-fantasy the craziest Nic Cage movie of all-time?

Prisoners of the Ghostland is now available to stream on Neon.

Prisoners of the Ghostland (16+, 98mins) Directed by Sion Sono ***½

If you thought Mandy, Color Out of Space, Willy’s Wonderland or Pig offered up Nicolas Cage at maximum unhingedness, wait until you get a load of Sion Sono’s “delirious mash-up of Western, samurai movie and post-apocalyptic thriller”.

Or boy Nic plays a ruthless bank robber who is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord keen to use the prisoner’s special set of skills to help track down his missing adopted granddaughter.

Having apparently dispatched three tellers, two security guards, a retired colonel, his mother and a boy “whose only crime was masticating on a sweet, cheery, cherry gumball”, The Governor (Bill Moseley) is convinced that Cage’s Hero is the right man for the extremely dangerous task.

That’s because the retrieval will involve him stepping outside the relative safety of Samurai Town and into the “Ghostland”, a place inhabited by half-crazed outcasts and those victims of the fallout from a vehicular accident involving toxic nuclear waste.

But if Hero is somewhat reluctant to enter “the stretch of highway where evil reigns”, the Governor has just the attire to incentivise the speedy execution of the task. The snug-fitting black jumpsuit comes complete with explosive devices affixed around Hero’s throat and on both arms – and both testicles. Tamper with it, his granddaughter, or fail to complete the mission within five days – and they will detonate.

Naturally, not only does Hero manage to trigger at least one of the five charges, but it turns out, his “rescue operation” may not be as simple, or as clear-cut, as it first seems.

Supplied Nicolas Cage is Prisoners of the Ghostland’s Hero.

Containing more than a dash of extreme violence and gore, Ghostland (which initially debuted what seems like an eternity ago at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival) feels like a throwback to the post-apocalyptic tales (The Hills Have Eyes, Mad Max, Cherry 2000) of the 1970s and ‘80s, with the action sometimes as explosive as the contents of the leather suit Cage’s character is encased in.

Japanese director Sion Sono (Tokyo Vampire Hotel, The Forest of Love), whose heart attack not only delayed filming by a year, but persuaded Cage to shift production from Mexico to Son’s native Nihon, sometimes seems barely in control of this anarchic tale, the occasionally garish colour palette matching TV’s Teen Wolf actor Aaron Hendry and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night’s Reza Sixo Safai’s often lurid dialogue and quite frankly nutty action.

Supplied Prisoners of the Ghostland’s sometimes lack of sense and envelope-pushing sensibilities won’t be for everyone, but if you’re a true Nic Cage fan, then you simply must seek this out.

This a film that makes memorable use of Jim Croce’s haunting 1973 ballad Time in a Bottle and 1876 standard My Grandfather’s Clock, has Cage’s Hero spouting Hamlet, offers up a bike with a parcel tray as his transport of choice and builds to a crescendo of balletic violence that has to be seen to be believed.

It’s sometimes lack of sense and envelope-pushing sensibilities won’t be for everyone – with Cage somewhat maddeningly wandering in and out of the second-half action – but if you’re a true fan of the maverick Hollywood star, then you simply must seek this out.

