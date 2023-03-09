Gone by Wednesday: The best movies leaving Netflix next week

You've only got a few days left to catch the flick that gave the world Succession's Sarah Snook and the drama that won Matthew McConaughey an Oscar.

Supplied Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey both took home Academy Awards for their performances in Dallas Buyers Club.

Almost two decades after he burst onto the scene with the searing one-two punch of A Time to Kill and Lone Star, Matthew McConaughey finally delivered on that early promise with this drama.

Rivalling Christian Bale's turn in The Machinist for sheer alarming physical transformation, McConaughey does a fantastic job of charting redneck, reckless electrician and hustler Ron Woodroof's metamorphosis into a champion and tireless campaigner for those with Aids.

Imagine if Denzel Washington's Philadelphia character had contracted HIV and you'll have some idea of the real-life tale told within Jean-Marc Vallee's (The Young Victoria) stark and stylish film.

The cast also features a scene-stealing Jared Leto and a beautifully understated Jennifer Garner.

Supplied A wedge-tail eagle is at the centre of the 2014 Australian drama Healing.

Healing (2014)

Hugo Weaving is simply superb as corrections officer Matt Perry in this Australian drama inspired by real-life events.

Encountering an injured wedge-tail eagle while on a work detail with Iranian-Australian inmate Viktor Kahdem (Don Hany), Perry sets up a makeshift aviary so the prisoner can help care for the bird. However, in aiding its recuperation, Perry notes how it is also helping rehabilitate Kahdem and encouraging him to open up about his troubled past.

“A prison story with a twist, it's set in the Victorian countryside and graced with moments of pastoral beauty, thanks to Oscar-winning cinematographer (for The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring) Andrew Lesnie,” wrote Sydney Morning Herald’s Sandra Hall.

Supplied Ben Kingsley plays Ibn Sina in The Physician.

The Physician (2013)

The Walking Dead and Prodigal Son’s Tom Payne stars alongside Stellan Skarsgard, Ben Kingsley and Oliver Martinez in this historical drama based on the 1986 novel by Noah Gordon.

Set in the 11th century, it focuses on an orphan whose mother’s death prompts him to vow to study medicine. Frustrated by the limitations of local practices, he initially learns from a Jewish doctor, before deciding to head to Persia to train under the famous Ibn Sina. However, in order to study there, he’ll have to make a radical transformation – if he is to be accepted.

“For those who miss the substance and scope of films like Lawrence of Arabia and The Man Who Would Be King, Philipp Stoelzl's The Physician restores one's faith in the medium – if not necessarily one's faith in faith,” wrote Variety’s Peter Debruge.

Supplied Ethan Hawke might headline Predestination, but Sarah Snook steals the show.

This twisting, turning, time-travelling thriller about the ability to change the course of destiny will leave you pondering long after the credits have rolled.

Following a similar conceit to Minority Report around pre-crime assessment and prevention, this too is based on a short story – Robert A. Heinlein’s 1959 tale All You Zombies, with the film script written by the Australian Spierig Brothers, who also directed.

Features a standout performance from the then little-known Sarah Snook (now a huge star thanks to shows like Succession) and Ethan Hawke in fine form. Playing not one but two very different roles, Snook is so impressive and eye-catching, it's actually hard to believe it is the same performer.

Evoking memories of Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett, this was the calling card that kick-started her now brilliant career.

Supplied John Cleese stars opposite Troye Sivan in Spud.

Spud (2010)

Before becoming a singing sensation in Australia, the South African-born Troye Sivan followed up his acting debut as a young Wolverine (in the lamentable, partly New Zealand-shot X-Men: Origins Wolverine) with a starring role in this adaptation of his countryman John van de Ruit’s 2005 novel about boarding school life.

Struggling to make friends with the other seven boys in his dormitory, John Milton (Sivan) finds an ally in English teacher Mr Edly (John Cleese). Look out for late Triangle of Sadness actor Charlbi Dean Kriek in a key role.

“A touch more quirky than the average coming-of-age tale, there's a bit of schmaltz here, but this also brims with humour, heart and honesty,” Filmink’s Cara Nash. Followed by two sequels, which are also leaving Netflix on the same day.