Ted Lasso: Wahoo! Apple's hilarious heartwarmer is still a Premier League comedy

REVIEW: For coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), AFC Richmond’s immediate promotion back to the English Premier League is tinged with sadness.

The long, sometimes tense campaign came at a price – the loss of kit man turned assistant coach Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed). Citing his boss’ neglect, he’s joined their fiercest London rivals – West Ham United.

Hailed has a wonder kid for his rapid rise through the ranks, his team are tipped for top four finish, while every newspaper, TV pundit (from Hoddle to Souness and Jenas) and “middle-aged sports blogging loser writing in his mother’s basement” thinks Richmond will end up 20th – dead last.

Such predictions horrify owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), who responds by suggesting they should inject more firepower into the team. However, her seemingly unflappable American manager Lasso thinks the current squad are “gelling just fine”.

He’s confident his new assistant, former club captain Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), has tactics that will keep them up. Convinced that it’s better to be solid than to be clever, Kent believes a 4-4-2 formation is ideal, because everyone “will have played it since they were a kid, so they know where to be every moment of every game”.

While familiar with line-up from playing the video game Fifa extensively with his son Henry (Gus Turner), Lasso is both impressed – and taken aback. “Sheesh, who invented it – the Russians?”

“Yeah,” Kent and co-coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) reply in unison.

Central to the show's continued success, is its heart, and Lasso continues to have it in spades, especially with its leading man, who looks and behaves like "Ned Flanders doing cosplay as Ned Flanders"

As the opening day of the season approaches, Lasso senses his charges are “more distracted than a cat playing laser tag”, so decides to take them on a field trip – to the London sewers. Somewhat non-plussed about why they are learning “fun facts about the faeces factory”, Richmond’s players’ “big day out” goes viral, with even Shelley chipping in with a crack, welcome relief during a first press conference he’d been failing and flailing at up until that point (even responding to one question with the lyrics to a song from The King and I).

Despite the mean spirit of Shelley’s jibe, Lasso decides to respond in the only way he knows how.

Now in its third – and possibly last – 12-part season, the Emmy Award-winning comedy has lost none of its shine, at least based on the initial evidence. As a trans-Atlantic, fish-out-of-water comedy it is still aces, as a workplace sitcom it’s characters are compelling and nuanced and observations smart, while as a football drama, it certainly keeps you enthralled.

Supplied AFC Richmond’s coaching trio for the new season – Kent (Brett Goldstein), Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Lasso (Jason Sudeikis).

Much of the show’s charm comes from its surprising warmth (perhaps we’re all just so used to the default setting of a programme like this being cynical) and the homespun homilies of Sudeikis’ perpetually upbeat Lasso. It’s hard not to raise a smile as he waxes lyrical on rugby (“What a game – it’s like American football and sumo wrestling gave birth to a baby with huge muscular thighs all caked in mud.”), or his own misconceptions about Britain (“When I first came here, I thought Yorkshire pudding was a fancy name for dogshit.”).

Keeping the celebrity cameos to a minimum has also helped with the show’s integrity. While it might exist in some kind of parallel football universe to the real English football pyramid, Richmond now almost feels just as much a real club as the Ryan Reynolds co-owned Wrexham.

Supplied As a new English Premier League season begins, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, right) finds himself up against his old assistant Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammad, left), who has been recruited by West Ham United’s owner Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head).

This remains feel-good fantasy football and the most delightful and consistently funny television comedies since Modern Family.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso kicks off on March 15 on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.