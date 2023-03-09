Why there's already a frontrunner for next year's Oscar for Best Actor

Jonathan Majors has already made a huge splash this year as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

OPINION: While it looks to be a close call between Elvis’ Austin Butler and The Whale’s Brendan Fraser for who will take home the Academy Award for Best Actor at Monday’s (New Zealand Time) ceremony, I already know who my frontrunner for next year’s title is.

Currently wowing Kiwi cinema audiences with his compelling intensity, charismatic menace and chiselled body in delivering two powerful performances in not one, but two blockbusters – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III – what’s awe-inspiring is that he has an even more stunning (and more than a little frightening) performance up his sleeve – ready to be unleashed on global audiences before the Oscar voters get the chance to have their say once again.

Debuting at January’s Sundance Film Festival, Magazine Dreams is an intoxicating tale of dangerous obsession.

Majors, who apparently ate 61000 calories and trained for six hours a day for four months to prepare for the 24-day shoot, plays Killian Maddox, a troubled young man who is determined to become an elite bodybuilder, no matter what the toll is on his body, or the relationships with those around him.

Already struggling to make ends meet attempting to balance his lengthy workouts with a low-wage supermarket job, he’s also forced to attend state-mandated sessions with a therapist to not only keep his aggression under control, but also determine whether he is still capable of continuing to look after his ageing grandfather (Harrison Page).

While admitting that he did tell nurses that “he would split their skulls apart and drink their blood like soup”, Killian shrugs it off with a simple, “I don’t like people touching me”. However, he also opens up about suffering from migraines, hearing voices and “being afraid of my own thoughts”.

Those though, only happen when he’s not focused on his passion – and true calling. Killian confesses that he will drive six miles to get groceries to avoid the junk food that dominates his downmarket neighbourhood and composes copious fan letters to his bodybuilding idol – former Mr. Olympia runner-up Brad Vanderhoorn (Michael O’Hearn). It’s he who Killian would most like to emulate and he has convinced himself that he’s on the right path. Judges though don’t always seem to agree, sometimes with cutting comments that he struggles to shake off.

A gripping psychological study filled with sometimes unbearable moments of tension, Magazine Dreams is a magnificent showcase for the actor who seems destined to become the next generation of film lovers' Denzel Washington.

Yes, as with Creed III, his physique can best be described as jaw-dropping, but really it’s his ability to switch between a seemingly benign, meek presence and full noise that’s both incredible – and more than a little unnerving. It’s a skill that made the now 33-year-old the perfect fit to play Adonis Creed’s rival and the Avengers’ latest quietly-spoken, but truly nefarious nemesis. And, if you think he’s simply a one-trick pony, check out his performances in Spike Lee’s Vietnam adventure Da 5 Bloods, 1950s-set sci-fi drama Lovecraft Country, all-action western The Harder They Fall and emotional Korean War biopic Devotion. Once viewed, you’ll remember his part in all of them.

Supplied Jonathan Majors is the 2024 Oscars equivalent of a triple-threat thanks to his performances in Magazine Dreams, Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Two scenes, in particular though, stand out here. One involves Killian attempting to gain revenge on the painting company who did a shoddy job on his grandfather’s house. The other, a disastrous date with fellow supermarket employee Jessie (Haley Bennett). Both see Masters delivering a full gamut of emotions, while Jessie’s increasingly furrowed brow as Killian monotonically orders the sirloin, salmon, chicken and two baked potatoes, with a side of chicken breast and a diet coke, is priceless.

Writer-director Elijah Bynum, whose creative vision was rewarded with a special award at Sundance (for, as the festival’s jury put it, “the vigorous marriage of light, camera movement, sound and an overwhelming performance [Majors’] that left us all disturbed, yet riveted”), has created a thought-provoking tale that says much about our modern day obsession with social media and the desire to not only connect with people, but also as Killian puts it, “do something big, or important – or no one will remember you when you are dead”.

Taylor Jewell/AP Following a string of memorable turns, the 33-year-old Jonathan Majors seems destined to become this generation’s Denzel Washington.

By the end, I was convinced that Magazine Dreams was like a contemporary cinematic realisation of Les Miserables’ haunting lament I Dreamed a Dream and that Majors is a dead cert for an Academy Award nomination.

I also can’t wait for Kiwi audiences to see it. Having been bought by Searchlight Pictures, we can expect it to debut in movie theatres and/or on Disney+ later this year.