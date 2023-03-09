Broker: Hirokazu Kore-eda's latest movie a gentle, often funny and deeply human tale

Broker (M, 129 mins) Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda ****

Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda is one of the greatest film writers and directors working today. End of.

Kore-eda debuted, nearly 30 years ago, with Maborosi, which will be one of the most poignant and affecting portraits of the people left behind after an unexpected death that you will ever see.

His next feature, Afterlife, simply built upon the promise and ideas laid out in Maborosi. Afterlife combined documentary footage – interviews shot over the course of months -–with a narrative set between life and death. Attendants, anxious to steward the confused souls of the recently dead into the actual afterlife, arrange recreations and tableaus of their most vivid and treasured memories.

Afterlife is purely filmic, achingly poetic and possibly one of the most beautiful and memorable films I have ever seen. If you have an overactive imagination, you might hear echoes of Afterlife everywhere from Michel Gondry's The Science of Sleep to current awards' darling Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Over the last 15 years or so, Kore-eda has been on an astonishing run. Still Walking (2008) returned to the study of mourning – and of the catharsis and peace that it can bring. I Wish (2011) – on two young brothers living in separate cities, one with each parent – is a funny, piercing wee film that links perfectly to 2013’s Like Father, Like Son, which also explores the relationship between parents and children, but in a way that had pretty much the entire audience I sat with sobbing by about the one-hour mark. And then applauding, loud and long, as the credits rolled.

And from 2015 to 2018, Kore-eda released Our Little Sister, After The Storm, The Third Murder and Shoplifters in consecutive years. Which is a run of unalloyed brilliance most film-makers would be happy to call the crowning achievement of their career.

Kore-eda though, might just be getting started. He's already released two more features, The Truth in 2019, which I haven't seen – and now Broker.

Supplied Lee Ji-eun plays Broker’s aptly named So-young.

Broker is a first South Korean-set excursion for Kore-eda. As nearly always, the film is an excavation of a family, set against thorny moral conundrums and populated by characters who seem so ordinary that even their most outlandish and decisions make perfect sense to us.

Kore-eda famously writes his screenplays after he has cast his actors, so the dialogue and action are inspired by the characters who are taking shape around him. Like so much about Kore-eda's practice, it's an inversion of the usual way of doing things, that makes absolute sense once you stop to think about it.

Broker, loosely, follows a young mother who has left her newborn in a church's "Baby Box", hoping it will be adopted by a family more suited to raising a child. But she is still there when a couple of child smugglers take the baby, probably to sell to the highest bidder.

Supplied Song Kang-ho and Gang Dong-won are perfect as Broker’s unlikely smugglers.

The mother, aptly named So-young, intercepts the smugglers and demands to be admitted to the crime, so that she can vet any potential adopters, but also take a cut of the profits. Like I said, it's a thorny situation.

Newcomer Lee Ji-eun is superb as So-young. While veterans Song Kang-ho and Gang Dong-won are perfect as the unlikely smugglers. The cinematography is from Hong Kyung-pyo, who shot Snowpiercer and Parasite – and is as brilliant as you would expect.

The genius of Kore-eda's writing, casting and direction is that Broker never becomes a grim or upsetting film. It's true, I think, that once you get to know anyone well enough, pretty much everyone becomes forgiveable, if not actually likeable. And Kore-eda seems intent on proving this every time he steps on a film set.

Supplied The genius of Kore-eda's writing, casting and direction is that Broker never becomes a grim or upsetting film.

Broker is a gentle, often funny and deeply human piece of work. It might represent a small step back from the glittering perfection of Shoplifter and Like Father, Like Son, but Kore-eda seems incapable of making a film that isn't destined to be one of the year's very best.

In Korean with English subtitles, Broker is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.