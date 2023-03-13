Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once dominates taking home seven awards

A German-language Bafta winner, a drama with a virtually all-female cast and a Tom Cruise movie are among this year's 10-strong line-up.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has dominated this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, taking home seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

The wild multi-verse adventure, which had topped the nominations with 11, saw three of its actors rewarded (Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan), while writer-directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan received the nod for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. The film, which debuted at Texas’ SXSW Film Festival this time last year, also picked up the prize for Best Editing.

Chris Pizzello/AP Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis all took home Oscars for their performances in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Elsewhere, The Whale’s Brendan Fraser was a popular, if unsurprising, winner for Best Actor, Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front took home Best International Feature as part of its quartet of prizes, Navalny won Best Documentary, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was named Best Animated Feature, Canadian actor-turned-film-maker Sarah Polley won Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking and three members of Wellington’s Wētā FX were part of the quartet who picked up Best Visual Effects for their work on Avatar: The Way of Water.

Among the few surprises were both RiRi and Gaga being beaten to Best Original Song by RRR’s Naatu Naatu and the much-vaunted The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Elvis and Tár all leaving the ceremony empty-handed.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

AP This year’s nominees for Best Picture.

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

WINNER: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Supplied Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis celebrate their Oscars in very different ways.

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

WINNER: Women Talking

Jordan Strauss Sarah Polley was the winner of the award for best adapted screenplay.

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

WINNER: Navalny

The Oscar-winning documentary Navalny is now available to stream on DocPlay.

Best Documentary Short Film

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Netflix All Quiet on the Western Front is now available to stream on Netflix.

Best Original Song

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

WINNER: Naatu Naatu from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

NETFLIX Guillermo del Toro explains how he brought his version of Pinocchio to life.

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Costume Design

Babylon

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever picked up the Oscar for Best Costume Design.

Best Live Action Short

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

WINNER: The Whale

Best Original Score

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick