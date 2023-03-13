Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once dominates taking home seven awards
Everything Everywhere All At Once has dominated this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, taking home seven Oscars, including Best Picture.
The wild multi-verse adventure, which had topped the nominations with 11, saw three of its actors rewarded (Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan), while writer-directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan received the nod for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. The film, which debuted at Texas’ SXSW Film Festival this time last year, also picked up the prize for Best Editing.
Elsewhere, The Whale’s Brendan Fraser was a popular, if unsurprising, winner for Best Actor, Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front took home Best International Feature as part of its quartet of prizes, Navalny won Best Documentary, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was named Best Animated Feature, Canadian actor-turned-film-maker Sarah Polley won Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking and three members of Wellington’s Wētā FX were part of the quartet who picked up Best Visual Effects for their work on Avatar: The Way of Water.
Among the few surprises were both RiRi and Gaga being beaten to Best Original Song by RRR’s Naatu Naatu and the much-vaunted The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Elvis and Tár all leaving the ceremony empty-handed.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Lead Actor
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
WINNER: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Lead Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
WINNER: Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Cinematography
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
WINNER: Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Original Song
Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
WINNER: Naatu Naatu from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Production Design
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Costume Design
Babylon
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Live Action Short
WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
WINNER: The Whale
Best Original Score
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick