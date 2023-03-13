Oscars 2023: The full list of Academy Awards winners (updated live)

A German-language Bafta winner, a drama with a virtually all-female cast and a Tom Cruise movie are among this year's 10-strong line-up.

The Academy Awards are being handed out for the 95th time this afternoon (New Zealand Time).

Hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony is likely to be under greater scrutiny than recent years after last year’s very public altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The wild multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the field with 11 nominations, followed by Netflix’s World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front and Irish dramedy The Banshees of Inisherin with nine each. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis has garnered eight nods, while Steven Spielberg’s deeply personal tale The Fabelmans has seven.

Keep checking back here throughout the afternoon for updates on all the action, or check out Stuff’s live blog for a blow-by-blow account of what’s happening at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

READ MORE:

* Oscars 2023 Cheat Sheet: How to sound like you know all about this year's contenders

* Oscars 2023: This year's Best Picture nominees (and where you can watch them)

* Oscars 2023: Who will win versus who should win



Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Uncredited/AP This year’s nominees for Best Picture.

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

TVNZ At last year's ceremony, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to receive an Oscar.

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Supplied The Banshees of Inisherin is set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland.

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Fire of Love is now available to stream on Disney+.

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Netflix All Quiet on the Western Front is now available to stream on Netflix.

Best Original Song

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

Naatu Naatu from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

NETFLIX Guillermo del Toro explains how he brought his version of Pinocchio to life.

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Focus Features Mrs Harris Goes to Paris is now available to rent from Neon, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube, Academy OnDemand, Lumiere Online and AroVision.

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick