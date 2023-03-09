65: My nine-year-old self would have loved the concept, but this is diabolically bad

65 (M, 93 mins) Directed by Scott Beck & Brian Woods **

If you had asked Mrs Tuckett's boy Graeme – aged about nine years old – what the two best things to have in a movie would be, I'm pretty sure he would have said "spaceships and dinosaurs".

But, as anyone who knew him could have told you, Mrs Tuckett's boy Graeme was clearly a bit soft in the head. Because catastrophically middle-aged Graeme has just seen a film that features those very two things. And it's an absolute load of rubbish.

Here's the set-up. Adam Driver is the, err, driver, of a spaceship taking the usual cargo of cryogenically frozen humans to some planet or other. He is woken from his own deep sleep by the usual dulcet-toned computer voice telling him to "take manual control" – because the ship has encountered an uncharted asteroid belt.

Driver springs into action and promptly wallops the ship into the first tumbling rock that comes his way. Why the clearly superior automated pilot couldn't have just dodged over the top of the rogue asteroids, is just the first of many, many unanswerable questions that 65 will throw our way.

Supplied 65 doesn't have the pace or humour to be an enjoyable load of rubbish, or the boldness and originality to be a likeable failure.

The ship crashes, of course, and Driver, inexplicably now kitted out with a very convenient assault rifle and a bag of grenades, finds himself on an alien – to him – planet and surrounded by what we recognise as prehistoric beasties. A young girl shows up – the only other survivor – and the pair of them set about trying to stay alive long enough to reach an "escape pod" that has landed on a mountain top about a day's walk away.

It's a truism of all thriller writing, that you can't just apply lateral pressure to your characters, you must have downward pressure as well. So while the various dinosaurs and creepy-crawlies provide the immediate peril, we must also know that Driver and the girl are racing the clock – and if they don't reach the pod within a set amount of time, then it's all over for them.

Writers and directors Scott Beck and Brian Woods (who co-wrote, but didn't direct, A Quiet Place) solve this problem in the most joyously ludicrous way possible, with a reveal that made me laugh louder than any movie has in months. Anyone who has spent too much time on YouTube watching "why did the dinosaurs become extinct?" documentaries will know exactly what I am talking about.

Supplied Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt find themselves in grave danger in 65.

Listen, 65 is a mostly diabolically bad film. It doesn't have the pace or humour to be an enjoyable load of rubbish, or the boldness and originality to be a likeable failure. It is derivative – The Descent, Peter Jackson's King Kong, Jurassic Park and the trash compactor scene from Star Wars are all quoted here frame- by-frame – garbled and unforgivably schlocky and sentimental.

It's too early to say that 65 is this year's Morbius. At home, on a couch, in a sublimely uncritical state of mind, 65 might just about be OK. But on no account should you waste your money seeing 65 in a cinema.

65 is now screening in cinemas nationwide.