MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Netflix delivers 1/3 of a good doco on this century's greatest mystery

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

It's been nine years since Malaysian Airways Flight 370 took off from Kuala Lumpur for a standard overnight jump to Beijing. On board were two pilots, 10 crew and 227 passengers. Forty minutes into the flight, at about 1.20am, they vanished, probably forever.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is a three-part documentary series that purports to look at the case and – as the teasers breathlessly tease us – present new information and shocking revelations about the case.

If only. The Plane That Disappeared isn't a bad show. But anyone hoping for a piece of valid investigative journalism in the style of Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, or Challenger: The Final Flight, is going to be disappointed.

Supplied Netflix’s MH370: The Plane That Disappeared offers up one pretty good episode on what most likely did happen - and then two more on the age-old phenomenon of conspiracy theories and the people that are compelled to believe in them.

The first episode of MH370 is by far the best and perhaps the only one that was really necessary. It lays out the timeline of the tragedy, before outlining the overwhelmingly most likely and verifiable account of what actually happened that night. The pilot turned off all the communication equipment that he could – leaving one satellite transponder operating, depressurised the cabin to put everyone else on board asleep, and then turned south over the Indian Ocean, in a terrible murder-suicide. The plane is almost certainly somewhere in the vast spaces between south-west Australia and the Antarctic, where it might never be found.

But MH370: The Plane That Disappeared still has two episodes to fill – and it devotes them to two other theories. One is that the plane was hijacked by Russian mercenaries, to distract from the invasion of Crimea. This seems to hang completely on the shooting down of another Malaysian airlines plane in Europe, months later, by Russian forces. As though the two events must somehow be connected, rather than a grotesque coincidence.

The third theory is that the plane was hijacked, perhaps by American forces, anxious to stop it reaching Beijing with some mysterious cargo.

Neither of these theories are completely disprovable – that's how conspiracies flourish – but it's also clear that the filmmakers don't believe a word of them either.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is one pretty good episode on what most likely did happen – and then two more on the age-old phenomenon of conspiracy theories and the people that are compelled to believe in them.

READ MORE:

* Australia is moving boldly with a 'Netflix quota'. Will New Zealand follow?

* Gone by Wednesday: The best movies leaving Netflix next week

* Tired of The Chase? New Netflix quiz show Cheat may be just what you're looking for

* Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in new special



Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Oh, we have been waiting for this, haven't we? Well, not really. But my little corner of the internet has been full all week of teasers and snippets of Chris Rock finally telling his side of the story of The Slap that brought last year's Oscars to a grinding halt and which became the only thing that anyone bothers to remember from the broadcast.

Me, I'm still annoyed that we never got to hear Questlove's acceptance speech for Summer of Soul, which would have been happening if pandemonium hadn't broken out.

Everyone has their opinion on the slap. Personally, if I had the choice between being the comedian who made a tasteless joke about a woman's alopecia – which caused Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, or being the husband who over-reacted to that joke, then, hand on heart, I'd rather be the latter.

But really – who would want to be either?

Anyway, Rock makes us wait an hour before he finally addresses the slap, and when he does, he doesn't hold back. He certainly doesn't take any responsibility for what happened, or show any sign of realising that his "joke" was a crass, cowardly and unfunny attack on someone who had no means to reply. But neither does he refrain from getting off his chest what a toxic presence he reckons the Pinkett-Smiths can be.

The hour that leads up to that rant is a rollercoaster of material, some OK, some woeful. Rock, as always, is happiest when he's airing some grievance about relationships in general – and women in particular.

How much of his schtick you still find funny is entirely up to you. I'll always have time for the special Tamborine – which seemed more contrite and introspective than we knew Rock was capable of, but Selective Outrage seems mostly recycled, dated and by-the-numbers for Rock.

SUPPLIED Paradise Highway is now available to stream on Netflix.

Paradise Highway

This is a 2022 release that, despite starring Morgan Freeman, Juliette Binoche and Frank Grillo, still couldn't get a big screen release in Aotearoa. And 2022 was a year in which our cinemas were crying out for something – anything – popular to put on the screen, so badly had Covid wrecked the release schedules of Hollywood.

None of which has stopped Paradise Highway from vaulting up the Netflix algorithm and into the most popular films of the week.

Binoche plays a truck driver – yes, she is heroically miscast in this – and sister to Grillo. Confusingly, Binoche retains her French accent, while Grillo speaks in the all-purpose New Jersey-ish snarl he pretty much always leads with. Neither of the pair mention or explain why they speak so differently, but I guess that's just one of Paradise Highway's many charms.

Actually, no. That's pretty much Paradise Highway's only charm. The rest of the film is a bit of a mess that somehow never works out whether it wants to be a drama – set in the seedy world of sex trafficking and the part that America's long-haul truckers might play in it – or a thriller, with Grillo in prison and Binoche on the road, trying to save each other's lives against a grim backdrop.

The frustrating thing about Paradise Highway, is the sense that this same setting and story, stripped to its essence and confidently written and directed, had the potential to yield a taught and engrossing film that tackled a very real and hideous crime. But Paradise Highway is not that film.

Binoche, Grillo and – especially – Freeman, all act as though they can't wait for the ordeal to be over. After two hours of Paradise Highway, you will sympathise.