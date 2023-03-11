27 Dresses: Why on earth is this dreadful 2008 rom-com coming back to cinemas?

27 Dresses is now available to stream on Disney+ and is also heading back to select Kiwi cinemas for 15th Anniversary screenings on March 15.

27 Dresses (PG, 111mins) Directed by Anne Fletcher **

Jane first fell in love with weddings at the age of eight. Delighted to be able to assist her adult cousin in her hour of need, she enjoyed the thrill of making someone's big day extra special.

Since then, Jane's (Katherine Heigl) ability to get things done – and her inability to say no – have made her a popular choice to be a bridesmaid among her friends.

No fewer than 27 times, Jane has hosted a shower, helped with invitations, negotiated with the caterers and bridal stores and donned an unflattering dress.

But recently her calendar has got out of control, two weddings across town in one night stretches her resources and her wedding-hopping antics attract the attention of the New York Journal's Commitments columnist Kevin Doyle (James Marsden).

Tired of the forced merriment, bad food and horrible music he regularly encounters on the wedding circuit, and annoyed that his ideas to expose the price fixing of wedding cakes and highlight the exploitation of lace workers don't find favour with his editor as Style section leads, Kevin is hoping his accidental discovery of Jane's Filofax, filled with a succession of wedding engagements, will be his ticket out of the taffeta ghetto.

However, Jane has problems of her own. She has a massive crush on her entrepreneur boss George (Ed Burns), but can't tell him how she feels. Then to her horror, he becomes smitten with her shallow younger sister Tess (Malin Akerman) and it isn't long before Jane's particular skill set is again being called upon.

supplied Katherine Heigl is a likeable enough lead, but she has precious little chemistry with supposed love interest James Marsden in 27 Dresses.

Devoid of any memorable characters, director Anne Fletcher's film is a formulaic flop hog-tied by coincidences, contrivances and romantic-comedy clichés.

A few ruffles aside, this How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days-meets-The Jane Austen Book Club is essentially yet another girl-meets-boy, girl-gets-annoyed-with-boy and girl-reconciles-with-boy-at-appropriate-place-of-transportation yarn.

Promiscuous best friend? Present. Cute kid? Check. Fashion montage? You betcha. Some Farrelly Brothers-style salty language and a sing-a-long and dance number can't pad out what is an ill-fitting and painfully thin plot.

Heigl is a likeable-enough lead, but she and the then prince of rom-coms James Marsden just lack the spark of a Hepburn and Tracy, a Bogey and Bacall, or even a Hanks and Ryan.

Perma-hoarse Burns and rom-com disruptor du jour Akerman also aren't really pushed outside their comfort zone.

supplied Devoid of any memorable characters, 27 Dresses is a formulaic flop hog-tied by coincidences, contrivances and romantic-comedy clichés.

A bookending voiceover and an overblown score just add to the suspicion that 27 Dresses is movie- making inspired by demography.

It’s not the worst Heigl rom-com (New Year’s Eve, Killers and The Ugly Truth are all much strong contenders for that title), nor the worst example of the genre from the noughties, but quite why it has been exhumed for special anniversary screenings (when there are so many other classics to choose from) by a certain cinema chain next week is beyond me.

