Watch: Brace yourself for Yellowjackets season 2

The trailer for Yellowjackets season two has finally arrived ahead of its screening later in March, and it promises all the horror, twists and turns of season one.

The new season picks up where season one finished, two months after the tragic death of Jackie (Ella Purnell).

The young characters are fighting to survive in the harsh winter wilderness months after their plane crashed, while the older characters attempt to cover up a murder while facing an unknown threat.

The trailer provides fans with a first look at New Zealander Simone Kessell as an adult Lottie – who it appears the rest of the group are planning to track down after we discovered Lottie was still alive in the finale of season one.

READ MORE:

* Yellowjackets season two teaser hints at shocking new twists

* Everything you need to know about Yellowjackets ahead of the finale

* How Yellowjackets assembled the best new cast on TV



In the first season we saw the present-day lives of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Nat (Juliette Lewis) and Misty (Christina Ricci), but whether Van survived the wilderness was not made clear.

The trailer hints this mystery will be resolved in season two, starting with a young Van telling a rather ominous story – perhaps a harbinger of things to come:

“Once upon a time, there was a place called the wilderness. It was beautiful, but it was also violent and misunderstood. And it waited and waited to befriend whoever arrived.”

Screengrab/Showtime Simone Kessell in season 2 of Yellowjackets.

The new footage appears to verify Van's survival with a shot of a long-awaited reunion between adult Taissa and an adult Van (Lauren Ambrose).

For those who don’t know, the series is about a team of New Jersey high school girls’ soccer players who travel to Seattle in the 1990s for a national tournament.

While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the surviving team members are left stranded for 19 months. The series chronicles their attempts to stay alive while also tracking their current lives in the present day.

It appears the new season could reveal the soccer team's eventual rescue – but we will have to wait and see what happens.

Yellowjackets: Season 2 will start streaming on Neon from March 24.