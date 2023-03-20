Lucky Hank: Bob Odenkirk is simply brilliant in TVNZ+'s new varsity dramedy

Lucky Hank is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

REVIEW: Any concerns Bob Odenkirk might have trouble leaving Saul Goodman behind are surely wiped away by witnessing the first episode of his new series Lucky Hank.

Just arrived on TVNZ+, the eight-part dramedy sees the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star play the troubled Railton College English Professor William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr. It’s a role that allows the now 60-year-old actor a chance to showcase his penchant for physical comedy, as well as innate timing, as his department head battles bureaucracy, belligerent students and his own self-destructive tendencies.

Hank’s rapid downward spiral begins during in rather innocuous surroundings – one of his creative writing workshops. Pushed for a critique from charges increasingly frustrated by his seeming disinterest, he excoriates Barto Williams-Stevens’ (Jackson Kelly) latest effort.

“Let’s put aside the wandering point-of-view and tenses and conversations that seem to happen via telepathy – what about the Chief of Staff’s obsession with necrophilia?”

Clearly shocked – and offended – Barto hits back, wryly observing that Hank’s only novel “isn’t even available at his own campus’ bookstore”. That’s when the latter really loses it, describing Railton as a “middling college in a sad, forgotten town – mediocrity’s capital”.

Naturally, it’s these comments that are picked up by the student newspaper, outraging his colleagues and a faculty board who demand censure – at the very least.

SUPPLIED Lucky Hank is based on the 1997 novel Straight Man by Richard Russo.

Forced to face Barto, Hank admits to being “uncareful with his words”, but retracts his apology when the young man demands it be posted to the school newspaper’s website. “Would you accept a middle finger?” Hank scowls.

As word of the deepening crisis reaches the department staff room, a not-so-subtle coup is gathering pace, made all the more bloody when one of his fellow teachers slaps him with her spiral-bound journal.

Supplied Bob Odenkirk plays Railton College English Professor William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr. in Lucky Hank.

Based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel Straight Man, Lucky Hank finds that rare sweet spot between outrageous comedy and relatable human drama. It’s a combination and balance few American shows –Six Feet Under, Parenthood or The Big C are some of the rare examples – manage to achieve.

Here, you could put it down to the teaming of former King of the Hill and The Office US’ Paul Lieberstein and Criminal Minds and Damages’ Aaron Zelman in the writers’ room, as well as direction by the man who gave the world both the Oscar-winning Green Book and the anarchically crowd-pleasing There’s Something About Mary – Peter Farrelly.

But much credit must also go to the brilliant Odenkirk and Mireille Enos’ (The Killing), who plays Hank’s long-suffering wife Lily – a high school vice-principal who has challenges of her own to deal with in her own stylish way. Their chemistry is terrific, while Enos reminds viewers of just what a terrific screen presence she can be.

Supplied Lucky Hank allows the now 60-year-old Odenkirk a chance to showcase his penchant for physical comedy, as well as innate timing, as his department head battles bureaucracy, belligerent students and his own self-destructive tendencies.

A kind of mash-up of 2000’s Wonder Boys, 1994 Paul Newman-starrer Nobody’s Fool (which was based on an earlier Russo novel) and Netflix’s recent The Chair, Lucky Hank looks like an absorbing Autumn addiction that might just have Odenkirk troubling the Emmy voters once again.

