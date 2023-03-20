Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will debut on Sky Movies Premiere on March 22.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (8.30pm, Wednesday, March 22, Sky Movies Premiere)

Emma Thompson definitely deserved more awards season praise than she got for her magnificent performance in this hilarious and heartrending 2022 tale about a retired school teacher, yearning for some adventure – and sex.

This also provided more evidence as to why Australian Sophie Hyde (Animals) is one of the most impressive and exciting directors of her generation.

Written by British comedian and actor Katy Brand, it’s the sex comedy we didn’t know we needed. Sex positive, but sensitive and thought-provoking, it’s essentially a two-hander with Thompson and co-star Daryl McCormack’s (Peaky Blinders) characters “connecting” over the course of four “meetings”.

It’s a simple conceit, beautifully and perfectly executed.

Gentleman Jack (8.30pm, Tuesdays from March 21, Prime)

Very belated free-to-air-debut for this terrific 2019 period drama which features Suranne Jones (Vigil, Doctor Foster) delivering perhaps her finest performance so far.

The eight-part BBC and HBO co-production (which also spawned a second round of eight instalments last year) is a biopic of 19th Century landowner and industrialist Anne Lister, who defied convention and society to court other women.

“Gentleman Jack, like its protagonist, has been a triumph of wiry wit, unsentimental empathy and, above all, sheer force of personality, projected with total confidence,” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Gabriel Tate at the season’s end.

Supplied Suranne Jones is Gentleman Jack’s Anne Lister.

Maranga – Rise Up (From 11am, Saturday, March 25, Whakaata Māori/TVNZ 2)

Stan Walker, Kings, Hollie Smith, Teeks, Bic Runga, Ardijah, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Troy Kingi, Che Fu, Anna Coddington, King Kapisi, Ria Hall and Drax Project are among the Kiwi artists who have signed on to perform at this eight-hour concert designed to raise funds for communities and whānau affected by the damage wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Broadcasting all the action to the nation live from West Auckland’s Parrs Park is a range of guest presenters from Moana Maniapoto, Matai Rangi Smith, Stacey Morrison and Neil Waka to Peate Melbourne, Julian Wilcox, Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa.

Supplied Between Two Worlds is a drama set in the world of low-paid industrial cleaners.

Between Two Worlds (8.30pm, Saturday, March 25, Rialto)

Reminiscent of the social dramas of The Dardenne Brothers (Two Days, One Night, The Kid With a Bike), Juliette Binoche stars in this eye-opening 2021 dramatisation of Florence Aubenas’ best-selling 2010 non-fiction book The Night Cleaner. She plays Marianne, a supposedly down-on-her-luck divorcee who has moved to the city of Caen to start a new life.

However, her immersion into the world of thankless low-paid work isn’t really for the money, instead it is to provide inspiration for her latest book. As time goes on though, the greater her fondness grows for her colleagues and empathy for their plight.

Who Do You Think You Are (8.30pm, Sundays from March 26, BBC UKTV)

Season 18 of this inspiring and informative BBC genealogy series sees another group of celebrities embarking on journeys of discovery deep into their families' past.

With heartbreak and laughter, intrigue and surprise, those discovering a cast of remarkable ancestors include comedians Josh Widdicombe and Joe Lycett, footballer Alex Scott, singer Pixie Lott, former politician Ed Balls and actor Dame Judi Dench.

Supplied Hosted by Kevin McCloud, Grand Designs is now in its 20th season.

Grand Designs (8.30pm, Sundays from March 26, TVNZ 1)

Kevin McCloud is back with more of the drama, despair and enduring optimism of self-builders from all over the UK, as this BAFTA award-winning series returns for its 20th season.

Going inside some of Britain’s boldest construction projects, Grand Designs is famous for putting the spotlight on cutting-edge innovation in contemporary design – and the often excruciating process of bringing it to life.

Succession (8.30pm, Mondays from March 27, SoHo)

The fourth – and apparently final – season of everyone’s favourite scabrous black comedy sees the Roy kids plot against family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox), as he attempts to push through the sale of Waystar Royco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard).

Expect plenty of twists and turns in the struggle for power, while the teaser trailer also suggested eldest sibling Connor (Alan Ruck) tying the knot with Willa (Justine Lupe) and the hapless, but ambitious Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) settling into Logan’s inner-circle.