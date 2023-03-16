The Bear season 2 trailer has dropped: 'It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth'

The trailer for The Bear season 2 has arrived.

The Beef may be closed, but the hit series The Bear is returning in June and FX dropped the perfectly-timed trailer during the broadcast of the Academy Awards on Monday.

In a Tweet on Monday, The Bear official account posted the trailer, which was captioned: “It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth”.

The show, starring Jeremy Allen White of Shameless fame as a young classically-trained chef Carmen who takes over his late brother’s ht sandwich shop in Chicago.

The first season ended with the chefs, having discovered a lot of tomato-drenched cash, and season 2 trailer reveals the team getting ready to remodel the eatery.

The short trailer reveals very little about what to expect in season 2, but hints at a remodel and shows Ayo Edibiri’s character Sydney sporting a sledgehammer.

The brief teaser ends with a handwritten window sign announcing, “The Beef is closed”, before announcing, “The Bear ... streaming June”.

Supplied The first season of The Bear was described as a realistic portrayala of a restaurant kitchen.

The second season of The Bear, which also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Abby Elliott will be 10 episodes long and will stream in New Zealand on Disney+.

The show has been described as one of the most realistic on-screen portrayals of a restaurant kitchen. Stuff described the show as, “very, very, very good, but a relaxing watch, it is not”.