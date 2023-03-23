Yellowjackets: A season one refresher before the second season drops

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season one.

Television’s favourite survivalists will make their comeback this week as Yellowjackets’ second season hits screens.

If, unlike some of the show’s dedicated fans, you haven’t spent every day of the last year since the finale aired thinking about the show, we have a Yellowjackets 101 to get you back into the swing of things before season two arrives on March 24.

What even happened last season?

We started off with the 1996 Yellowjackets soccer team gearing up to travel to a national tournament via private plane organised by the father of one of the footballers, Lottie (Courtney Eaton).

The plane crashes, killing some but leaving our girls – Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Jackie (Ella Purnell), Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), Van (Liv Hewson), Lottie, Mari (Alexa Barajas), Akilah (Keeya King) Taissa (Jasmine Savoy Brown), Laura Lee (Jane Widdop), and Misty (Sammi Hanratty).

Also among the survivors are Travis (Kevin Alves) and Javi, the sons of Coach Martinez, who dies in the crash, and Ben (Steve Krueger), the assistant coach.

They try to survive by learning to hunt and fend for themselves, and along the way find an abandoned cabin (with a dead corpse in the attic) to call home.

As we know from the half or so of the show set in the present day, , the girls were stuck in the woods for 19 months – by the end of season one, they’ve survived autumn and are now heading into an unforgiving winter, which it’s heavily suggested will lead them to resort to ritualistic cannibalism.

So, who were the survivors? Did they all make it home?

The present-day plot line of Yellowjackets revolves around four of the survivors in their early 40s – Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), and Natalie (Juliette Lewis).

Showtime The Yellowjackets girls, lost in the wilderness.

Christian good-girl Laura Lee met her demise after the team discovered an abandoned light aircraft in the woods.

Citing her pilot grandfather as a source of inspiration, Laura Lee attempts to get the aeroplane up and running again – and she succeeds, before the plane to explodes seconds after takeoff.

Noticeably missing from the present-day cast is Shauna’s best friend – and her husband’s ex-girlfriend – Jackie (Ella Purnell).

Showtime Young Shauna and Jackie were best friends before unearthed secrets forced them apart.

Soon after the crash, Shauna learns she’s pregnant to Jeff, who was cheating on Jackie, his girlfriend in 1996. When this is revealed, Shauna and Jackie fall out – the girls aren’t exactly willing to take Jackie’s side however as she had been slacking on camp duties and slept with Travis, who was Natalie’s love interest.

Adult Jackie’s absence is acknowledged repeatedly throughout the season before we find out in the finale that she froze to death after being exiled from the cabin when tensions between the girls ramped up.

Since season one wrapped, Yellowjackets’ social media pages have teased a few new cast members joining the series, showing more girls made it out of the woods than previously thought.

The finale ends with hints that Lottie would return, and since then NZ’s own Simone Kessell has been announced as Adult Lottie.

Also joining the cast is Lauren Ambrose, who will play the Adult version of Van, who was in a relationship with Taissa until a wolf attack drew Van into self-isolation and into the mystic influence of Lottie, who Taissa openly dislikes.

Although Natalie’s teenage love Travis has survived the wilderness, he dies by apparent suicide as the story picks up in the present.

Teen Misty, who was creepily insistent on wooing Coach Ben (not happening; he’s gay), also survives to see herself become a geriatric nurse with a few twisted morals.

Okay, so what was happening in the present day?

After trying to lie low from their survivalist fame for 25 years, things start to crash and burn – again – for the Yellowjackets ladies as the older Taissa begins campaigning to be New Jersey state senator.

Her political run coincides with mysterious postcards being sent to the Yellowjackets survivors, with the phrase Wish You Were Here written over a photo of a forest landscape and the drawing of a symbol the girls found while in the woods.

The women become fearful someone knows their secrets (not all of which are yet known to the audience), and unbeknown to the others, Taissa hires private investigator Jessica Roberts (Rekha Sharma) who poses as a journalist with the task of interrogating the other survivors.

Showtime The older versions of the Yellowjackets survivors: (from left) Shauna, Taissa, Natalie, and Misty.

Unfortunately for Jessica, her attempts at uncovering the truth find her locked up in Misty’s basement – she escapes, but only to meet her end by smoking a cigarette Misty had poisoned.

Meanwhile, Natalie is fresh out of rehab and attempting to find out what really happened to Travis, while begrudgingly accepting Misty’s help.

Her hunt finds Natalie reunited with school friend Kevyn (Andy Wyndham), who is hopeful she’ll fall for him – but her heart still belongs to Travis.

Shauna, now married to and sharing a child with Jackie’s high school sweetheart Jeff (played by Warren Cole) – though probably not the baby she was expecting in the wilderness, which begs a question – starts an affair with handsome stranger Adam (Peter Gadiot).

Supplied Melanie Lynskey as Older Shauna in Yellowjackets.

Shauna grows suspicious of Adam after finding books on the Yellowjackets survivors in his apartment, and ends up murdering him out of fear he is the one stalking the women.

Though Taissa wins the election, her worsening mental health over the season and a gruesome discovery in her basement starts to isolate her from her family.

What do we know about season two so far?

With Lottie’s return and the hints of occult forces in the first season, the show is expected take a supernatural twist this season.

The first episode of the second season will see Adult Lottie’s first appearance.

Screengrab/Showtime Simone Kessell as Adult Lottie in season two.

As the first season progressed, we saw Lottie running out of her medication Loxapine, likely a trademark-free nod to real-life anitpsychotic drug Loxipine, used to treat schizophrenia.

There’s also the question of what happens to Shauna’s baby, after her botched attempt at aborting her pregnancy in the woods.

Oh, and Elijah Wood has also joined the cast as citizen detective Walter who appears to be teaming up with Misty – we wish him the best of luck in making it out of her grasp.

Yellowjackets: Season 2 will start streaming on Neon from March 24.