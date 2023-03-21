Call It Love: Why you should give Disney+'s latest Korean melodrama a try

Call It Love is now available to stream on Disney+.

Call it Love

This South Korean series tells the story of a young woman (Shim Woo-joo, played by Lee Sung-kyung) whose life is blown to pieces when she finds out about her father’s affair.

However, this is just one event amongst many, as Woo-joo’s life starts to make its way to rock-bottom, when he dies and her father’s mistress, kicks her out of her family home.

Woo-joo then embarks on a mission of revenge, deciding to stake out her new nemesis' son, who also happens to be her boss.

Unexpectedly though, the mistress’ offspring, Han Dong-jin (Kim Young-kwang), is not the evil mastermind Woo-joo wants him to be and, instead, she discovers he is a very lonely man in desperate need of love.

Supplied Lee Sung-kyun plays Call It Love’s Shim Woo-joo.

This wouldn’t be a self-described “melodrama” if it wasn’t without its twists and turns, with Woo-joo soon finding herself falling in love with the mistress’ son, unable to carry out her pre-planned revenge.

I’m not one to usually use subtitles when watching a television series or film (for some, it’s a necessity), but once I got the hang of it, I enjoyed this interesting, different watch.

READ MORE:

* A 'tumultuous' Ed Sheeran docu-series is on its way - thanks to Disney+

* The films that prove why 1999 was one of Hollywood's greatest movie years

* History of the World: Part II: Peter Jackson inspires Disney+'s sketch show's best moments

* Oscars 2023: This year's Best Picture nominees (and where you can watch them)

* Boston Strangler: Knightley and Coon's impressive true-crime tale arrives on Disney+



Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey is now available to stream on Disney+

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

In 1984, 17-year-old Lisa McVey Noland was abducted from her home and raped for 26 hours by the serial killer Bobby Joe Long, who was responsible for at least 10 other murders and 50 rapes.

This film may be fictional, but it is based on this story, what led up to the traumatic event – and what happened after.

At the time of her kidnapping, Noland lived in Tampa, Florida with her grandmother and her grandmother’s boyfriend, who regularly sexual assaulted her, which her grandmother turned a blind eye to. The teenager had been forced to move in with her grandmother after being in and out of foster care, due to the poor health of her drug and alcohol-addicted mother.

The film shows Noland making her way home from her job at a doughnut shop, before being kidnapped by Long, who holds her hostage at his studio apartment.

Noland used her knowledge of a bad situation to appease Long, promising to be his secret girlfriend and eventually convincing him to let her go.

But Noland’s clever thinking didn’t stop there – she memorised everything about Long – his car, his apartment – and left fingerprints everywhere.

These actions let to the eventual arrest of Long, who police had be trying to track down for some time.

This film is not for the faint-hearted, but it has somewhat of a happy ending, making it perfect for true- crime buffs who like cases neatly tied in a bow.

Supplied Boston Strangler is now available to stream on Disney+.

Boston Strangler

This period drama tells the story of the reporter, Loretta McLaughlin (played by Keira Knightely), who broke the story of the Boston Strangler, a serial killer operating in the city during the 1960s.

Between the years of June 1962 and January 1964, 13 women between the ages of 19 and 85 were murdered, most of them sexually assaulted and strangled in their own homes. '

Working for the Record American, McLaughlin and Jean Cole (Carrie Coon) not only had to deal with workplace sexism, but also risked their career sand personal lives in pursuit of the killer.

The media is often criticised for using “sensationalised” headlines to grab attention in modern times, but the two journalists used this tool to get officials and police to listen to how dire the situation was.

New Year's Eve is now available to stream on Disney+.

New Year’s Eve

The time has come – three years on from when the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns began – for that time to become a part of pop-culture and entertainment – and no-one cares if you’re not ready.

In New Year’s Eve (not to confused with Hollywood’s 2011 New Year’s Eve film, an attempt at re-creating Love Actually) is a Turkish film about a group of friends and family attempting to celebrate the end of the year after being in and out of lockdown.

The family are keen to come together, naively believing the Covid-19 pandemic is winding down.

Everything seems to be going perfectly for this Christmas/New Year’s event, until an emergency lockdown throws a massive spanner in the works.

In an effort to not ruin the beginning of a new year, the family rush around their neighbourhood, inviting everyone and anyone to their celebration, which seems to be the exact opposite of what a lockdown is trying to do.

The night unravels from there, as this group of people who have never actually met me are forced to spend New Year’s Eve together. What’s the worst that could happen?

Despite feeling uncomfortable about the flouting of lockdown rules, New Year’s Eve’s heart is in the right place and – in terms of consuming Covid-adjacent content – it wasn’t the worst I’ve experienced.