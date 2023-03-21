John Wick 4: A fitting, three-hour finale with more of everything the fans love

John Wick 4 (R16, 169 mins) Directed by Chad Stahelski ****

I'll tell anyone who'll listen that the original John Wick (2014) is a pretty much perfect film.

Although you might not care for a hyper-violent yarn about a retired assassin who murders upwards of 80 people to avenge the killing of his puppy, John Wick is a film without a wasted frame or an unnecessary word. And Keanu Reeves, as the mythical figure of the underworld who really, really, liked that puppy, is quirkily perfect in the role.

With a more traditional tough-guy actor in the lead, Wick would have been a straight-to-video genre pic. But with Reeves onboard, the project was able to also secure veteran scenery-eaters Willem Dafoe, Ian McShane and Michael Nyqvist.

There's a likeability about Reeves that no monosyllabic dialogue – or fight choreography – can hide. And I think that is what gives John Wick the subversive absurdity that is maybe its actual magic. Reeves, like Nicolas Cage and a few others, can take on a role we would normally expect to go to some dead-eyed hunk of beef – and make it work by dialing in a performance that emphasises the humanity and vulnerability of the character, even as the kill-count across the franchise must be getting up towards four figures by now.

Nope. I've got no idea how Reeves, Cage and co. make it work either. But it's a neat trick and I'll always be a sucker for those rare actors who can pull it off.

ITN Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick for the fourth time and it's more action-packed than ever!

After John Wick, 2017's John Wick 2 was a clearly unplanned expansion of the universe. While John Wick had hinted at a shadowy criminal organisation operating in a parallel world to our own, Wick 2 took anything from the first film that might have seemed a bit over-the-top, and then strapped a jetpack on it. Wick 2 – and then John Wick 3, were set so far away our own experience of the world that I wasn't the first person to wonder whether Wick wasn't crossing over into Reeves' other franchise, and it was only a matter of time before Wick was seeing the world as strings of green computer code and dodging bullets with a casual backflip.

A few swipes at Google will get you into a world of "Is John Wick a Matrix training programme?" fan theories, which depending on what you filled your vape up with today, can be a stupidly entertaining place to hang out.

Supplied There's a likeability about Keanu Reeves that no monosyllabic dialogue - or fight choreography - can hide. And I think that is what gives the John Wick franchise the subversive absurdity that is maybe its actual magic.

John Wick 4 humours the fans with a key scene set in a disused Parisian metro station and a cake-slinging, Gaultier-flaunting Euro-nasty for a main villain who could easily be the Matrix's Merovingian's nasty kid brother. He – as played by Bill Skarsgard – is an envoy of the High Table, who set the rules that govern assassins. By "conducting business" at Continental Hotels, first in New York and now in Osaka, Wick has egregiously contravened the High Table's rules. And now every killer in the known world who can lay their hands on something shooty or stabby is coming for Wick and the massive bounty on his head.

Meaning, of course, that John Wick 4 is going to play out pretty similarly to John Wicks 1, 2 and 3. Just with more of everything that makes the series work so well.

Laurence Fishburne, McShane and the tragically departed Lance Reddick are all back, with Clancy Brown (Highlander) and martial arts' movie legends Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train) and Donnie Yen (Ip Man) also turning up in substantial roles.

Supplied Bill Skarsgard, right, is the new blood brought into shakes things up for John Wick and Ian McShane’s, left, returning Winston.

Clocking in at 169 minutes, Wick 4 is almost exactly an hour longer than the original film. And director Chad Stahelski and his writers know exactly how to fill that time. Everything about John Wick 4 is super sized, turbo-charged and being given one last fling around the track before the franchise is put back in the toy box forever.

Among the many films that have influenced the John Wick series, it is Walter Hill's The Warriors (1979) that gets the best and funniest salute here.

I'll always rate the lean original above the sequels. But all the John Wick films, in their bloated way, have been a huge amount of fun. John Wick 4 doesn't let the franchise down at all.

After advance screenings in select cinemas on Wednesday night, John Wick opens nationwide on March 23.