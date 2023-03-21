Agent Elvis: Matthew McConaughey is the King in this anarchic Netflix animated series

Agent Elvis is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: Alright, Alright, Alright.

Fans of adult animation may have just found their new jam in the form of a blood-soaked and boundary- pushing fantasy about the King of Rock and Roll that has Matthew McConaughey on lead vocals.

If you’ve been missing BoJack Horseman or Archer, then Agent Elvis (now streaming on Netflix) might just be the show for you. Co-created by one of the latter’s writers, Mike Arnold (as well as Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla, who also voices her younger self), the 10-part show is an anarchic action-comedy that feels like a cross between Scooby-Doo, The A-Team and a Quentin Tarantino movie.

That’s never more so than in an opening episode that riffs heavily on QT’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Set in 1968, it begins with our hip-waggling hero having second thoughts about a Christmas television special that features Tiny Tim and the Elvis Elves (“Trust me, they’re actually worse than they sound,” he confides to Priscilla while travelling home from rehearsal in his chauffeured car). It’s a journey he almost never completes, after his driver attempts to assassinate him to a soundtrack of Elvis’ arch nemesis Robert Goulet.

“I swear to God, I should never have got out of bed,” Elvis opines, having fended off his attacker with the questionable assistance of his pet chimpanzee Scatter (who manages to shoot his master during the scramble).

Reflecting on his near-death experience with assistants Bobby Ray (Jonny Knoxville) and Miss Bertie (Niecy Nash), he racks his brain for who might want him out of the way.

“Not the Bolivians. The mob guy from Miami? That bike gang? Or is it just another jealous husband?”

Supplied Matthew McConaughey provides the voice of Agent Elvis.

While Bertie urges him not to retaliate – Elvis can’t resist. “I decided a while ago, I wasn’t just going to sit around while this country is torn apart by all the chaos – the dirtbag hippies, the drugs, the crime. No, no, no, not on my watch.”

At least part of the answer comes after a subsequent encounter with the mysterious CeCe Ryder (Kaitlin Olson). Revealing herself to be a government agent, she admits that he’s on somebody’s kill list, but refuses to say any more.

“When somebody says kill list, I’ve got a few follow-up questions,” he retorts. But before he can get any more information out of her, Elvis discovers, to his horror, that Bobby Ray has been kidnapped.

Supplied A blood-soaked and boundary-pushing fantasy, Agent Elvis feels like a combination of Scooby-Doo, The A-Team and a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Brought to life with a style and swagger that extends to angular animation, comic-book-style framing and copious late 1960s pop-culture references (Scatter is obsessed with Planet of the Apes, Elvis admits he hasn’t been returning Denis Hopper’s phone calls), Agent Elvis is not for the faint-hearted or easily offended. Scatter’s (who really did exist in real life, only with a penchant for alcohol, rather than the drugs depicted here) behaviour is best described as less than savoury, while the next instance of swearing, lewd exploits and/or violence is never too far away.

But as with Bruce Campbell’s “nursing home” Elvis two decades ago in Bubba Ho-Tep, there’s just something about seeing the Love Me Tender singer kicking ass and taking names that makes for compelling viewing.

With his mellifluous quick-drawl voice, McConaughey feels like perfect casting, delivering the quips and barely-contained furious anger with equal aplomb, as Elvis dishes out “righteous vengeance” on a seemingly regular basis.

Supplied In Agent Elvis, Priscilla Presley voices a younger version of herself.

Dedicated to the recently deceased Lisa Marie (Elvis’ daughter), there are “Colonels” of truth to this story (even if Elvis’ manager Tom Parker is nowhere to be seen here).

Apparently, Elvis really was a government agent. In 1970, he was ordained as an honourary agent of the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. One suspects though, he didn’t mete out justice in quite the way depicted here.

Agent Elvis is now streaming on Netflix.