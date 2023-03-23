Redemption of a Rogue: More like a sketch comedy show than a fully cohesive film

Redemption of a Rogue (R16, 93 mins) Directed by Philip Doherty **½

Jimmy Cullen is back home in the village of Ballylough for two reasons.

He wants to see his Da' before the old man dies. And then Jimmy intends to kill himself.

We know Jimmy has been away for several years and that he left with what might charitably be called a cloud over his head. Jimmy once missed saving a goal that would have given his local football team a rare win. Only later do we might realise this was not the worst of Jimmy's sins.

But when Da' does die, only moments after Jimmy enters the room, the heavens open, as they often do in Ireland's County Cavan. And that presents Jimmy and brother Damian with a problem. The old man's will stipulates, under a clause labeled "forced contrivance", that he must only be buried on a day when it is not raining, or his fortune – what there is of it – will be given to charity, and not to his two desperately indebted sons.

With the rain continuing to pour and no luck at putting a noose around his own neck, Jimmy takes himself down the pub. Where he meets the pulchritudinous Masha, dealer, sex worker and quite possibly the beginning of Jimmy's salvation.

Supplied Aaron Monaghan plays Jimmy in Redemption of a Rogue.

Redemption of a Rogue is a debut feature for playwright Philip Doherty. And it comes so close to being a good film, it is kind of irritating to see it not get there.

The skirmishes into the territory of biblical parables and the themes of redemption and forgiveness show us glimpses of the film that Doherty wanted to make. But somewhere in the writing – or more likely in the production and the editing – vital connective tissue has been lost.

But, when it works, Redemption works a treat. An interlude in a church, with a statue of the Virgin coming to life and bludging a rollie off Jimmy is beautifully done. Even if, now I see it outlined again, it does sound like something from an Irish indie movie cliché starter-pack. A scene of Jimmy unexpectedly revealing the depths of his scholarship and giving a convincing explanation for the biblical plagues of Egypt is a show stopper. But it also seems written for a different character, in a quite different film.

Supplied Kieran Roche is one of two brothers desperate for a break in the weather in Redemption of a Rogue.

As Jimmy, Aaron Monaghan is more than fine. Aisling O'Mara and Kieran Roche are just as watchable as Masha and Damian. There is no one on screen in Redemption I recognised, but they all have years of theatre and TV behind them.

While Redemption of a Rogue has some wonderful moments, it is also feels compiled from scenes that don't quite join up, or even quite tell us the same story. The effect is more like a sketch comedy show than a fully cohesive film. But, some of those sketches are also fully formed and pretty darned good.

Redemption of a Rogue is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.