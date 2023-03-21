A 'tumultuous' Ed Sheeran docu-series is on its way - thanks to Disney+

The superstar played at Manurewa Intermediate, Kōwhai Intermediate and Avondale Intermediate while on tour in NZ last month.

Disney+ is premiering a four-part Ed Sheeran docuseries to coincide with the release of Ed Sheeran’s latest album – (Subtract) in early May.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All will allow a glimpse into the personal life of the British star, with a focus on his family and rise to superstardom, after an early childhood marked by stuttering.

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” Sheeran said in a statement. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

The docuseries is produced by the same company, Fulwell 73 Productions, behind Adele: One Night Only.

“Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran’s songs.... But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally,” said Fulwell 73 partners Ben Turner and Ben Winston in a joint statement.

The series will be available globally from May 3. The four episodes in the series are titled Love, Loss, Focus and Balance.

The 32-year-old Shape of You singer will feature in interviews, along with his wife Cherry Seaborn, as well as performance footage and previously-unseen personal archive clips.

Ed Sheeran HQ/Twitter Ed Sheeran announces his upcoming album, Subtract.

Sheeran’s next music will be his sixth studio album, apparently completing his series of albums with mathematical symbols.

In a press release, Sheeran said the album, due out on May 5, was based on events, including his pregnant wife being diagnosed with “a tumour with no route to treatment until after the birth” and the death of “best friend … a brother to me”.