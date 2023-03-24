Succession: All the things we are desperate for from its final season

The fourth and final season of Succession debuts on Neon, SkyGo and SoHo on Monday, March 27.

Yes, the world is on fire – but at least we can count on the fourth and final Succession season to deliver us (well, distract us) from it all, courtesy of the Roy family’s enjoyably grotesque dysfunctions.

Streaming on Neon and Sky Go (as well as screening on SoHo) from March 27, the fourth and final season sees the Roy children waging war with their CEO, paterfamilias and possibly satanic sociopath, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), as they vie for the future of WayStar Royco (and possibly the soul of America).

Will an heir to the throne emerge? What part will Alexander Skarsgård’s Musk-modelled tech CEO play? How “method” will Jeremy Strong go? And how many Gregs does it take to make a Tomlette?

Before we farewell Succession, the best, most F-word heavy show of recent years, let’s recap how we got to where we are.

How did we get here?

In Succession-world, greed is… well, not good per se, but it is the animating impulse behind every character’s decision.

During All The Bells Say, the final episode of season three, the children were so appalled by Logan’s decision to sell Waystar to Gojo (with Skarsgård’s quicksilver Lukas Matsson as its new CEO) that it provided the engine for them to join forces, for once, against their big bad Dad.

Trying to use the clause in their parents’ divorce agreement allowing them veto power over changes in company control, Tom’s (Matthew McFadyen) tip-off of Logan allowed him and Caroline to swiftly renegotiate. The children were left out in the cold.

Supplied Will the Roy children – Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) – come out trumps overt Pa for once? Or will their Dad leave them out in the cold once more?

It had been a rare moment of unity for the siblings. Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Kendall (Strong) had come together after Kendall’s near-drowning (not to mention his murder confession) to realise that they had one thing in common: daddy issues.

The white-knuckled cliffhanger allowed us and the children, for a brief, sweet moment, the false promise of a future without Logan, as the circle of broken dolls around him seized power instead.

Instead, Logan brutally quashed the children’s revolt. It was heartbreaking watching them scramble again, realising their need for approval and their quest for personal growth would always be at odds.

Screenshot HBO’s lauded show is barrelling towards a dramatic conclusion – will any of the Roys come out on top?

What’s next for the Roys?

The expectations are sky-high – and the vision for season four is bleak and biblical.

Creator Jesse Armstrong has his work cut out for the final season – but Succession has proved a show with a fine legacy of one-upping itself.

Whether Kendall has the capacity to reinvent himself one more time, whether Tom and Cousin Greg’s Faustian pact from the end of season three will make good, whether Roman and Gerri will sail off into the Tuscan sunset, these are all questions – aside from the existential question of Waystar Royco’s existence – the remaining episodes must answer.

Fans can expect more Skarsgård this season, more Margiela-coded moments of quiet luxury and more of eldest Roy sibling Connor (Alan Ruck), courtesy of the third episode, titled Connor’s Wedding.

As for whether all the Roys will make it out alive – one cryptic clue might have already been offered by the title of the season three finale. All The Bells Say is a line from the John Berryman poem Dream 29, a morbid ode to the afterlife and to failure in this one.

As the suits become more funereal and power slips from the next-gen Roy clan’s grasp, perhaps they will find they are, as the poem suggests, “too late” to be victorious in this life.

Macall Polay/AP Brian Cox, plays Logan Roy, a CEO figure loosely inspired by Rupert Murdoch, in Succession.

How will things wrap up – and why is the best show on TV ending?

Chalk it up to Strong’s method acting, the dystopian reality of US media, or knowing when to go – all we know is that fans and the cast alike are sad to see the show end.

Their souls are sold, their deals are done and Logan intimations on mortality suggest he is looking to pull no punches.

At the end of season three, his ex-wife Caroline summed up Logan’s parenting style in one, saying: “He never saw anything he loved that he didn't want to kick, just to see if it would still come back.”

But will his children understand that? Will Shiv forgive her husband Tom for being a turncoat? Will Matsson make good on the deal, or will he gut the company and incinerate Logan’s legacy? And how on earth will Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) bumble his way through the firing bullets?

Now, the children must go one of two ways – walk away with their heads held (somewhat) high, or double down in the dirty fight to defeat their Dad.

With the stakes never higher going into the final season, one thing is guaranteed – it seems like Succession has saved the best for last.

Season 4 of Succession arrives on Neon and Sky Go on March 27. New episodes will also debut on Sky TV’s SoHo channel at 8.30pm on Monday nights from that date.