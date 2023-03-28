A Town Called Malice: Neon's lurid, flavourful, somewhat fruity '80s crime-thriller cocktail

A Town Called Malice arrives on Neon and Sky Go on March 26. Episodes will also debut on SoHo on Tuesdays at 9.30pm.

REVIEW: A lurid, flavourful, somewhat fruity cocktail of crime-thriller and familial drama, A Town Called Malice (now streaming on Neon and coming to SoHo tonight, Tuesday, March 28 at 9.30pm) is not exactly subtle.

Wearing its rather garish 1980s setting on its sleeve, other sometimes scary costuming (a powder blue Ellesse tracksuit anyone?) and most notably on its soundtrack (expect wall-to-wall period bangers – from Foreigner to Frankie Goes to Hollywood – many of them whose lyrics, thematically, are more than a little on the nose), creator Nick Love’s (Bulletproof, 2012’s big screen adaptation of The Sweeney) eight-part tale might have pretentious of being the next Animal Kingdom, Sexy Beast or Gangs of London, but it’s best enjoyed as a Guy Ritchie-style caper.

At its heart, Malice (the show’s title itself coming from a 1982 song by The Jam) is the story of the Lords.

While the youngest member of the criminal gang, Gene (Jack Rowan), is still convinced that none of his family “could lie straight in bed”, local detective inspector Lindsay (Leanne Best) scoffs that they are “hardly the Krays”.

Yes, there might have been a time when their name counted for something, but now others run South London. It’s a sore point with patriarch Albert (Jason Flemyng), who, when middle son Kelly (Daniel Sharman) arrives in the middle of a family gathering at the pub sporting the scars of a recent skirmish, decides enough is enough. “This ends today,” he says, demanding that all his boys join him for a showdown.

Supplied Dougray Scott’s Uncle Tony, centre, steals the show in the opening episode of A Town Called Malice from nominal leads Cindy Carter (Tahirah Sharif) and Gene Lord (Jack Rowan).

It’s an edict that rather puts a dampener on Gene’s impromptu marriage proposal to his girlfriend of six weeks – Cindy Carter (Tahirah Sharif). Having just declared that she’s delighted to finally have something she’s always wanted – a family – she now finds herself having to help them fight for their lives.

Unfortunately, her attempts to save Gene from a rather precarious predicament results in her running over a police officer. Facing potential prison time, Gene makes the decision that she should flee to Spain’s Costa del Sol. Much to his mother Mint Ma”s (Martha Plimpton) chagrin and objections (“you barely know her, you don’t have to do this”), there’s no way he won’t be joining her on the plane.

Narrowly evading the authorities, the pair are delighted (if not a little creeped out) to be welcomed with open arms by Gene’s Uncle Tony (Dougray Scott), who assures them that, thanks to his connections and reputation, “you’re not just a Lord over here, you’re a king”.

Supplied Jason Flemyng is Albert and Martha Plimpton plays Mint Ma in A Town Called Malice.

Naturally, there are plenty of twists and turns and opportunities for backstabbing and betrayals before even the first episode has played out. Malice is a series where characters barely have time to pause for breath before the next crisis – or the next top tune circa 1979 to 1984 – unfurls.

If the action is somewhat predictable, over-the-top and occasionally too wacky for words, at least some of the characters are truly memorable. Scott (Mission: Impossible II, Desperate Housewives) is a revelation as the outrageous “Uncle Tony”, while former Goonie Plimpton is simply superb as the snarling “Mint Ma” - pitch-perfect Croydon accent ‘n’ all.

Sharif (The Haunting of Bly Manor) also deserves credit for adding enough mystery and nuance to Cindy to ensure you’re never quite sure of her ultimate aims.

SKY TV A Town Called Malice was created by Nick Love.

Less a pastel-coloured, Thatcher-era Peaky Blinders than a Neon-soaked, darker take on Only Fools and Horses, or the second-season of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Malice might be a little too flippant for some crime drama fans, but it offers fast-paced, albeit violent, fun, particularly for those of a certain vintage.

Now available to stream on Neon and Sky Go, the first episode of A Town Called Malice will debut on SoHo at 9.30pm tonight (Tuesday, March 28).