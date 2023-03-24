The Night Agent: Kiwi Luciane Buchanan shines in Netflix's new action-thriller

REVIEW: Best known for playing Filthy Rich’s Kennedy Truebridge and The New Legends of Monkey’s buzz-cutted heroine Tripitaka, Kiwi actor Luciane Buchanan’s latest role could make her a Hollywood star.

The Tāmaki Makaurau-born 29-year-old plays the troubled Rose Larkin in Netflix’s slick, if somewhat predictable 10-part adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s 2019 novel The Night Agent (which has just dropped on the streaming service overnight).

Created by The Shield and S.W.A.T. revival series scribe Shawn Ryan, it’s a solid conspiracy thriller that offers Buchanan plenty of opportunities to showcase her American accent, frightened facial expressions and physicality, as she holds her own alongside the likes of The Big C and Hillbilly Elegy’s Gabriel Basso, The Menu and The Whale’s scene-stealer Hong Chau and Terminator 2’s Robert Patrick.

When we first meet Rose, she’s an entrepreneur on the rise, delivering a cybersecurity TED talk that shows she means business about stopping those who aim to violate people’s privacy.

Cut to a year later and her dreams of running her own company have been ruined by a data breach and ransomware attack that have left her filing for bankruptcy and forced to move in with her Aunt Emma (fellow Kiwi Simone Kessell) and Uncle Henry (William MacDonald).

Supplied Kiwi Luciane Buchanan plays The Night Agent’s Rose Larkin.

But while they are more than sympathetic to her plight, it appears they have issues of their own. After the power mysteriously drops out in the middle of the night, Rose emerges to find the pair seemingly burning documents. As they hurriedly usher her out the door with instructions to ring a particular number from an empty neighbour’s place down the road, a confused Rose protests as to what exactly they’re asking from her. “You don’t have to understand -–you just have to go,” Emma retorts.

Dialing the digits, the man who answers, Basso’s FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, responds to the words she’s been instructed to say – “Night Action” – with four of his own – “Pen. Clock. Door. Fire.” – that make no sense to Rose. What is obvious, to both she and him though, is that she’s in grave danger – and that her Aunt and Uncle’s claim of working in acquisitions was clearly far from the truth.

Supplied The Night Agent might not be exactly spectacular, or satisfyingly original, but it is a great chance to witness a Kiwi on the rise get what could be her big break.

Although much of the plot revolves around Pete’s past problems, including the actions of his father before his untimely death and his own attempts to avert a catastrophe aboard a train that some online believe he was actually responsible for creating in the first place, it’s Rose who the audience will most identify with.

While Pete gets caught up in jurisdictional issues between his two bosses at the White House (Chau’s chief of staff Diane Farr) and the FBI (Patrick’s James Hawkins), which may or may not be key to unmasking the supposed mole at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Rose is really our emotional guide and tone-setter to ensure the stakes are sufficiently interesting enough to keep you watching.

The Night Agent might not be exactly spectacular, or satisfyingly original, but it is a great chance to witness a Kiwi on the rise get what could be her big break.

The Night Agent is now available to stream on Netflix.