Brian and Charles: A warm and witty Bafta-nominated tale of friendship well worth seeking out

Brian and Charles is now available to rent from Neon, iTunes, YouTube and GooglePlay.

Brian and Charles (PG, 88mins) Directed by Jim Archer **** Reviewed by James Croot

Fans of the works of Ben Wheatley, Reese Sheersmith and Steve Pemberton should definitely check out this charming Bafta-nominated comedy.

There’s more than a touch of Sightseers, The League of Gentlemen and Inside No. 9 about this surprisingly poignant, warm and witty British tale of a man and his robot. Sure, there are echoes of Short Circuit, Bicentennial Man and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in its premise, but this has a style and sensibility that is unmistakably its own.

Set in rural Wales and shot in the style of a documentary, we’re quickly immersed into the vagaries and foibles of the eccentric, solitary life of Brian (After Life’s David Earl).

READ MORE:

* The films that prove why 1999 was one of Hollywood's greatest movie years

* Gone by April: The best movies leaving Neon this month

* Boston Strangler: Knightley and Coon's impressive true-crime tale arrives on Disney+

* Hal to Her: Five classic movies about artificial intelligence

* The 10 greatest Steven Spielberg movies (and where you can watch them right now)



As he gives us a tour of Ploxgreen Cottage, we witness his myriad inventions (from a pinecone bag to an egg belt and flying cuckoo clock) that suggest he’s essentially a real-life version of Aardman Animation’s Wallace. But instead of Gromit, all Brian has for company is Mr Williams the mouse.

“It’d be nice to have an extra pair of hands to bounce ideas off, play darts. Can’t have everything though – can you? That’s just greedy,” he laments.

FOCUS FEATURES Fans of the works of Ben Wheatley, Reese Sheersmith and Steve Pemberton should definitely check out this charming Bafta-nominated comedy.

However, as he regales us with an anecdote of how he once found a metal detector while looking for metal at an illegal rubbish dump, he uncovers the inspiration – a mannequin head – for what could be his greatest invention – a robot. “It has always been a scratch I wanted to itch,” he beams.

After 72 hours’ labour though, Brian is left frustrated and disappointed with the result. He’s ready to crush and scrap him, until something miraculous happens – and the washing machine-tummied “Charles Petrescu” (Chris Hayward) sparks into life. Now, Brian not only has someone to help him lift things around the house, but a friend who shares his love of cabbage and The Communards.

Unfortunately, Charles’ voracious appetite for knowledge and innate curiousity looms as a cause of conflict. Increasingly obsessed with holidaying in Honolulu, he’s keen to check out all that the local town has to offer. That’s something Brian won’t countenance, worried at how the locals might react, especially his notorious bully of a neighbour Eddie (Jamie Michie).

There’s also another potential issue that could cause a rift between the initially inseparable duo, Brian’s growing friendship with the equally awkward Hazel (Louise Brealey).

Supplied Meet Brian (David Earl) and Charles (Chris Hayward).

From Brian’s opening tour of his home and workshop, to Charles’ rap over the end credits, director Jim Archer’s feature-length adaptation of his 2017 short is a crowd-pleasing delight for viewers of all ages.

Written by its two stars, this is a story filled with joyful moments, including a magnificent montage of the eponymous pair’s hijinks set to The Turtles’ Happy Together and a thoroughly satisfying finale that turns some of Brian’s unsung inventions into life-saving weapons.

There’s an attention to detail that rewards those scanning the full frame, while both Earl and Hayward conjure up memorable characters that you wouldn’t mind seeing tackle another adventure, should they get the opportunity.

Brian and Charles is now available to rent from Neon, iTunes and GooglePlay.