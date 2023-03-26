Ahikāroa: Forget Shortland Street, this offers everything you want from a decent Kiwi soap opera

Season five of Ahikāroa will premiere on MĀORI+ on 29 March and on Whakaata Māori at 9.30pm on March 30.

REVIEW: There's an argument going on at the moment about whether New Zealand needs a BBC or ABC- type broadcaster, devoted to good shows, series and films – and showing them without commercials. And whether a country of five million could afford such a luxury.

I reckon, we do need such a station. And that maybe we could even save a few hundred million every year by only showing ads between the shows, rather than during them. That would at least let the advertisers still spend money, while we get an uninterrupted view of what we want to watch.

But, I also reckon that Whakaata Māori, just quietly – and without drawing too much attention to itself – is already fulfilling many of the conditions of being an actual "national broadcaster" – and that shows like Ahikāroa are a part of that.

Ahikāroa has been flying under most New Zealanders’ radars for the last few years. And it's time this show was better known.

Ahikāroa first aired in 2018, on Whakaata Māori. The show was conceived as a soap opera, set in the city and suburbs, that would travel into the lives and loves of a group of young people. When Ahikāroa debuted, it was hailed as a "ground-breaking, bilingual serial drama – following the lives of best friends and flatmates – tackling issues facing young urban Māori in a way never before seen on TV."

Initially, Ahikāroa was broadcast as web-friendly five-minute episodes, which could be bundled into two longer episodes each week for broadcast on Whakaata Māori. But after the first year, the show was expanded into more standard half-hour episodes, broadcast twice a week.

Supplied Awa Puna plays Kuini and Aniwa Whaiapu Koloamatangi is Kid on Ahikāroa.

Ahikāroa is everything we want from a decent soap opera. There is an absence of preaching here – or no more than the more established soaps on TVNZ 2 and Three allow themselves. Ahikāroa is more interested in just banging out a really addictive soap experience. The characters are as funny, conflicted, fallible, loveable and flawed as any you will find on Shortland Street, or any imported show. But they are also easily recognisable as characters who might only really exist in New Zealand.

A soap should function partly as a training school for performers and technicians. That's how broadcasters all over the world have always treated the genre. And it's fair to say that the performances in Ahikāroa can be uneven. But for every slightly awkward moment, there will be another dozen that floor you with their honesty and humour.

I think sometimes that Whakaata Māori struggle to publicise their programming outside of their own audience and social media followers. Anyone who takes the time to browse the line-up, watch a few clips and see what's available on the Whakaata Māori online platform quickly realises that the station is an absolute gem of programming, regularly airing the sort of shows from here and overseas that you really would hope that TVNZ 1 would have made more widely known.

Supplied Nepia Takuira-Mita is now into his fifth season as Hemi on Ahikāroa.

Ahikāroa is a wee gem. The storylines are unpredictable, relevant and funny, the integration of te reo and English is seamless – I wouldn't even call myself a learner, but I could always follow what was being said – and the settings are authentically excellent.

Give Ahikāroa a go. I reckon you'll become a fan pretty fast.

