Caged: TVNZ's Kai Kara-France doco reveals a human side to the crazy, violent world of MMA

REVIEW: It feels important to disclose – when discussing an MMA documentary – that I have never watched a single UFC match.

I trained in kick-boxing long enough to learn I don’t have the stomach to throw punches and, if I had to bluff my way through a discussion on the nuances and rules of the sport, I’d likely fail spectacularly.

Yet the new TVNZ+ documentary series based around one of New Zealand’s big players in the sport is an addictive, easy watch – whether fighting is your thing or not.

Caged: Kai Kara-France is all the sport-documentary buzzwords. Both inspirational and heartening – it gives a look into the human aspect of a sport that many see as foreign, violent – and a little bit crazy.

It just happens to include a few shots of cut faces and brutal kicks at vital organs.

He may not be a household name, but 29-year-old Aucklander Kai Kara-France is a big name in the world of MMA. He’s currently the third-ranked UFC fighter in the flyweight division. This documentary tells his story though his own interviews, as well as his wife Chardae​, coaching and nutrition team members and fellow fighters, friends and teammates.

Caged: Kai Kara-France takes a look into the life, history, heartache and the years of work it takes to dedicate your life to becoming a champion fighter, while also juggling being a husband and father.

The only gripe is that the format chosen, which is largely interviews “after-the-fact”, sometimes feels a little surface level and seems to brush over what is no doubt a plethora of emotions involved in trying (and at times failing) to become a champion fighter.

The highs and lows of the sport are covered. The viewer is taken through the heartache of an unexpected loss in 2022, when a kick to the liver took the young Māori fighter out of a title fight his team thought him fully capable of winning.

Whether because Kara-France was speaking from memory, or he’s simply a pragmatic sportsman with well-trained emotions, the real devastation of the moment seemed a little muted when translated to screen.

TVNZ The TVNZ+ documentary series goes behind the scenes of Kai Kara-France’s title fight loss in 2022.

The first three episodes of the series delve into Kara-France’s introduction to the sport, time spent learning and training, the decision to dedicate life to making it into the UFC and how life changed when he finally did. It tackles his preparation, including a frustratingly brief discussion on the “most dangerous” aspect – the drastic weight-cut pre-fight.

Interviews with his wife give a heartening look into her fears around injury and the nerves of watching him fight. She gives honest accounts of the perks of Kara-France’s success, with holidays and financial security, but also touches on the “selfish” side of the sport which results in her being an exhausted mother of a two-year-old and left to make home-life work.

Hopefully, as the series progresses, the family and home-life will be shown on a more in-depth level, as the love and sacrifice to make this family work was one of the more fascinating, emotional sides.

Kara-France comes across as a relatable, down-to-earth and hugely passionate Kiwi. His Māori pride is obvious (he even has the classic Patea Māori Club hit Poi E as his official fight song) and he gives honest and vulnerable accounts of his time being bullied as a kid, and how that ultimately led to a life-long passion for martial arts that, he says, “saved my life”.

TVNZ Caged: Kai Kara-France premieres on TVNZ+ on Thursday, March 22.

But what is admirable is this young fighter’s passion, dedication and confidence that he has what it takes to become the best in the world.

And if anyone was to become the poster boy for a sport that is often seen as violent, dangerous and entirely foreign to many Kiwis – this passionate young fighter seems the perfect choice.

Regardless of whether you are an avid UFC fan, or have never seen a match – this series will no doubt have you rooting for this Auckland dad to finally get that elusive title fight win.

Caged: Kai Kara France will be available to watch on TVNZ+ from midday on Thursday, March 23.