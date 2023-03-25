Succession: Savour this stunning scabrously dark dramedy while you still can

REVIEW: Savour it while it lasts.

Although the world now knows that the fourth season of Succession (which begins streaming and screening on Neon, Sky Go and SoHo on Monday, March 27) will be its last, the final victory lap of this Emmy-winning series is off to a stunning start, an hour of sometimes Shakespearian and scabrously dark dramedy that you don’t need to know much about ins and outs of the Roy family to richly enjoy.

But if you are new to the back-stabbing and brutal behaviour of the family who run the world’s fifth-largest global media and entertainment conglomerate, please come for the witty one-liners and acerbic put-downs, but stay for the narrative twists and turns as each member of this excellent ensemble tries to grab their slice of the action.

As we rejoin proceedings, Waystar Royco CEO and Roy patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) is in no mood to celebrate his birthday. While he’s just days away from selling his media empire to streaming giant GoJo, his plans for a new acquisition are not quite signed off and the absence of his three youngest children from his festivities troubles him.

As we quickly discover, he’s right to be worried. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) have put aside their differences to look at launching their own rival start-up.

Supplied Will Logan (Brian Cox), Shiv (Sarah Snook) or Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) emerge victorious from all the deal-making, power-grabbing and backstabbing on Succession?

Described by Kendall as “Substack meets Masterclass meets The Economist meets The New Yorker”, “indispensable, bespoke info hub” The Hundred is “a private members club for everyone” that has “the ethos of a non-profit”, but is “a pathway to crazy margins”.

In preparation for funding this exciting venture, the trio even says they have their WayStar board resignation letters prepared. And yet, each of them isn’t entirely sure about the other two. Kendall needs reassurance that this going to be the “super absorbing” thing he desperately needs in his life, Roman is worried that his “iconic” idea is “leaning towards the ironic” and that he’s the only one who actually wants to start a business – not simply get revenge – while Shiv reveals that she needs to think about herself (“because nobody else will”) in all of this, just in case Kendall “goes on a killing spree in a 7/11” and/or Roman gets his “dick stuck in an A.I. jerk machine”.

The more they discuss though, the more Shiv and Kendall wonder if they might be better off investing in an established brand. Learning that Logan’s new target is Waystar’s fierce rivals Pierce Global Media, they set their sights on sabotaging his bid with one of their own.

“Think how funny it would be to screw dad over his decades-long obsession,” Kendall laughs.

Supplied In the opening episode of Succession’s final season, siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) hatch a plan to take down their father.

Having seen regular Succession director Mark Mylod’s pitch-perfect pastiche of foodie culture and bittersweet revenge – The Menu – and star Cox essentially channel Logan Roy while participating in a Q&A for Prisoner’s Daughter at September’s Toronto Film Festival, I’m even more convinced of the former’s brilliance and that the latter is essentially is playing a version of himself.

This opening episode is a masterclass in tension-building, criss-crossing between locations and showcasing creator Jesse Armstrong’s brilliant writing. The ensemble, as it has been from the beginning (way back in 2018), is uniformly excellent, with even the smallest cameos getting their chance to shine and deliver choice bon mots and put-downs that linger long after the credits roll.

So whether you are a naive ingénue, or an already paid-up member of the Succession support group, now is the time to set aside your Monday nights this Autumn.

For on this initial, deeply compelling evidence, you’ll be able to enjoy 10-rounds of top-quality black comedy, deliciously descriptive, deadpan dialogue such as “she’s eating all the canapés like a famished warthog” and pre-select your favourite for who is going to finish at the summit.

The first episode of Season 4 of Succession will drop on Neon and SkyGo on Monday, March 27. It will also debut on SoHo at 8.30pm that evening.