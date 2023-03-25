The best movies leaving Netflix this week

A terrific Steven King adaptation, a Burt Lancaster classic and a Dwayne Johnson crowd-pleaser are among the flicks you've only got a few days left to catch.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

Supplied The Green Mile, Puss in Boots and Jumanji: The Next Level are among the great movies leaving Netflix this week.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of nine terrific movies that won’t be around come next weekend – so catch them while you can.

READ MORE:

* The films that prove why 1999 was one of Hollywood's greatest movie years

* Gone by April: The best movies leaving Neon this month

* From Blazing Saddles to Young Frankenstein: How to watch Mel Brooks' best movies

* The best romantic comedy movies of all time



Supplied Judi Dench stars opposite Kenneth Branagh in All is True.

All is True (2018)

Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen star in this drama that looks at the final days in the life of renowned 16th and 17th century playwright and poet William Shakespeare.

Branagh also directs, while the screenplay is by the writer of Blackadder, The Young Ones and Upstart Crow – Ben Elton.

“Branagh's performance is a minor miracle, building a poignant portrait of a man whose painful and belated acquisition of self-knowledge finally saves him and enriches everybody around him,” wrote the Sydney Morning Herald’s Sandra Hall. “If Shakespeare wasn't like this, he should have been.”

supplied Bill Bob Thornton, left, plays misanthropic and alcoholic conman Willie T. Stokes in Bad Santa.

Bad Santa (2003)

For all his star dramatic turns and acclaimed work with the likes of the Coen Brothers, it’s this acerbic, very adult black comedy that Billy Bob Thornton is most associated with.

He plays misanthropic and alcoholic conman Willie T. Stokes, who uses his position as a mall Santa to help him stage an audacious heist.

However, it might only take one young believer to make him reconsider his life choices. Lauren Graham, John Ritter and Bernie Mac vie for the title of best scene-stealer.

Supplied Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan teamed-up for The Green Mile.

The Green Mile (1999)

"Sometimes The Green Mile is oh so long." The words of one of the characters in this adaptation of Stephen King's 1996 novel prove to be prophetic as viewer interest is tested by the more than three-hour running time.

However, with Tom Hanks in the lead and Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption) in the director's chair, this Great Depression-era story of a death row inmate (a magnificent Michael Clarke Duncan) who appears to possess supernatural powers, is compelling.

“Manipulative, but absorbing and deeply satisfying,” wrote Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Steve Murray.

Eschewing Hollywood stars, Clint Eastwood instead hired mainly stage actors for his 2014 cinematic adaptation of the hit stage musical Jersey Boys.

Jersey Boys (2014)

Clint Eastwood directs this cinematic version of the hit 2005 jukebox musical about four young men from the wrong side of the New Jersey tracks who came together to form the iconic 1960s rock group The Four Seasons.

Eschewing Hollywood stars, he instead hired mainly stage actors, getting them to sing live on set.

“A leisurely old-school entertainment with a bit more edge than you may be expecting,” wrote Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan.

Supplied Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart reunited for Jumanji: The Next Level.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Dannys Glover and DeVito join Welcome to the Jungle's original quartet of Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan for this action-packed adventure, which sees the gang having to re-enter the game after one of them goes missing.

The returning writing trio of director Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg throw in some clever twists, new characters and a fantastic riff on the old passing-the-torch-to-a-new-generation trope.

Supplied Keira Knightley headlines the 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Before Atonement, Keira Knightley and director Joe Wright combined for this sumptuous, Oscar-nominated adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved book.

The impressive assembled ensemble also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Rupert Friend and Tom Hollander.

“Shakes the dust off Jane Austen's early 19th-century novel of manners and gives it a good airing out,” wrote the Austen Chronicle’s Steve Davis.

Supplied Burt Lancaster poses with his The Professionals equine co-star.

The Professionals (1966)

Burt Lancaster, Lee Marvin, Robert Ryan, Woody Strode, Jack Palance, Claudia Cardinale and Ralph Bellamy team up for this Oscar-nominated western.

An adaptation of Frank O’Rourke’s 1964 novel A Mule for the Marquesa, it’s the story of an arrogant Texas millionaire who hires four adventurers to rescue his kidnapped wife from a notorious Mexican bandit.

“Palance and Lancaster grin, chew the scenery and devour the tough-guy talk that is this film's calling card,” wrote Movie Nation’s Roger Moore.

Supplied Antonio Banderas provides the voice for Puss in Boots.

Puss in Boots (2011)

Originally slated as a direct-to-DVD release, this Shrek spin-off was far more worthy of the big screen than either of the previous two less-than-jolly green giant installments.

Here the Antonio-Banderas scene-stealer of Shrek 2 charms with his agility, Latin lothario moves and inflated ego, while facing off against worthy adversary – the slinky Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek).

Their verbal sparring and a flamenco dance-off provide some of the highlights of the film, which revolves around the pair and Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis) trying to secure some magic beans which would lead to a fortune.

With rooftop chases, catnip/marijuana allusions, countless egg jokes and perhaps one too many crotch gags, this certainly isn't your grandma's vision of the Mother Goose character, but the TexMex, Desperado and Zorro-inspired antics provide entertaining viewing for young and old.

Supplied Weathering With You envisions a Tokyo drowning from record rainfalls.

Weathering With You (2019)

Like Makoto Shinkai's previous smash anime hit – 2016's Your Name – this is an intoxicating mix of sci-fi, teen romance, environmental concerns and gorgeous animation.

If Your Name was an allegory about the fallout from the 2011 Japanese earthquakes, then this is a warning about global climate change, albeit one mixed in with a Little Mermaid-esque love story.

A rollicking, emotional rollercoaster.