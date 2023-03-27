Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Louis Theroux Interviews (9.30pm, Wednesdays from March 29, Prime)

Granted exclusive access to their lives at home and at work, the inimitable, sometimes controversial interviewer talks to some of the biggest names in UK entertainment for this six-part, 2022 BBC series.

Those featured include Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench, Bear Grylls, Katherine Ryan, Yungblud and Rita Ora.

“Despite making his name with confrontational grime music, Stormzy came across as a humble man who cherishes family and community above all,” The Telegraph’s Ed Cumming wrote about this week’s opening episode.

Supplied Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star in Booksmart.

Booksmart (10.30pm, Saturday, April 1, Three)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High-meets-Square Pegs – for the Instagram generation. A gender-swapped Superbad. Whatever previous high school comedy this evokes memories of for you, there's no doubting this smart, sweet and sassy 2019 tale is a heck of a lot of fun in its own right.

Actor-turned-director Olivia Wilde's movie is an assured and, at times, audacious debut that delivered way more depth than its initially simple premise would suggest. Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever are quite brilliant as best friends who, the day before graduation, begin to question whether the years of hard work have really been worth it.

Jungle (8.30pm, Sunday, April 2, Whakaata Māori)

Inspired by the true story of Israeli adventurer Yossi Ghinsberg’s 1981 journey into the Amazonian rainforest, Australian director Greg McLean’s (Wolf Creek) 2017 drama stars Daniel Radcliffe.

“Radcliffe convincingly portrays a man slowly stripped to his barest self, driven along by little more than a primal urge to survive,” wrote AV Club’s Alex McLevy.

Supplied Austin Butler is Elvis.

Elvis (8.30pm, Sunday, April 2, Sky Movies Premiere)

Having previously tackled Shakespeare, F. Scott Fitzgerald and the history of his own homeland, Australian auteur Baz Luhrmann took on “the King” in this 2022 biopic of the legendary rock and roll star.

Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley himself to Oscar-nominated effect, while the supporting cast includes Tom Hanks, David Wenham, Richard Roxburgh and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

“A fizzy, delirious, impishly energised, compulsively watchable fever dream -- a spangly pinwheel of a movie that converts the Elvis saga we all carry around in our heads into a lavishly staged biopic-as-pop-opera,” wrote Variety’s Owen Gleiberman.

The Imitation Game (8.30pm, Sunday, April 2, Eden)

Those expecting a warts-and-all biopic of Alan Turing, the man described by Winston Churchill as contributing more to winning the war than any other individual, but later treated shabbily by authorities for his sexual preferences, should look elsewhere.

However, those wanting a slick, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy-esque thriller, or a well-acted period piece, populated by a terrific cast (that here includes Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley), are well catered for by Morten Tyldum’s 2014 historical drama.

Supplied Daniel Day-Lewis was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Gangs of New York.

Gangs of New York (8.30pm, Monday, April 3, Prime)

Creating a physical set at Rome’s Cinecitta Studio helped give this 1860s-set, 2002 movie added depth.

Director Martin Scorsese uses his camera and lighting magnificently to recreate an environment where life was nasty, brutish and short. Jay Cocks, Kenneth Lonergan and Steven Zaillian's script also has a grand feel, mixing in notions of xenophobia and electoral tampering, which are still extremely relevant in 21st-century America, into what is essentially a story of revenge.

While Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, John C. Reilly and Jim Broadbent are all solid, if unspectacular, in their key roles, it is Daniel Day Day-Lewis who steals the show. Returning from a five-year hiatus, Day-Lewis, sporting outrageous facial fungus, a Dr Seuss hat, a glass eye and a proto-New York accent, demonstrates what the world had been missing out on during his cobbling sabbatical, as well as now that he has “retired”.

Death in Paradise (8.30pm, Mondays from April 3, BBC UKTV)

Detective Inspector Neville Parker (Ralf Little) has more crimes to solve on the blissful island of Saint Marie, as this beloved whodunnit series returns for an eight-episode 12th season.

Among the crimes that require solving are the mysterious death of a celebrity astronomer, a baffling killing on a boat and a shocking murder at a wedding.