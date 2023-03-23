Waco: American Apocalypse: Netflix docu-series a balanced and reflective look back

Waco: American Apocalypse

It's been 30 years, nearly to the day, since the Branch Davidians’ compound at Mt Carmel, near Waco, Texas, was burnt to the ground.

More than 80 people died, including children – of a religious group who had made the compound their home.

Leader David Koresh was the subject of multiple investigations into his arms dealing, to fund his church (this is a very Texas story), but also into allegations of child abuse, bigamy and forced labour.

A few years after the events, the award-winning documentary Waco: The Rules of Engagement, laid out a scenario in which the American government forces were entirely responsible for the inferno and in which there was considerable doubt whether Koresh was guilty of the worst crimes, or whether he was the victim of a government smear campaign to justify the police and national guard's actions.

Supplied Branch Davidians’ leader David Koresh was not only the subject of multiple investigations into his arms dealing, to fund his church, but also into allegations of child abuse, bigamy and forced labour, before the tumultuous events of 1993.

Waco: American Apocalypse, despite the lurid title, is a balanced and reflective look back at the events. Over three episodes, it seems to lay out a thesis that although Koresh was a very bad man, the actions that led to his follower's deaths could absolutely have been avoided.

Director Tiller Russell was also behind Netflix's Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer. But Waco is a better and less-sensationalist piece of work than that.

Recommended.

Supplied Agent Elvis is now available to stream on Netflix.

Agent Elvis

Nope, no one saw this coming. Agent Elvis is a 10-part, animated show based on Elvis's fictional life as a secret agent. It is an all-adult and hellaciously funny project.

Agent Elvis was co-created by Priscilla Presley, who plays her younger self in the show. And as if that coup isn't enough, we also get Matthew McConaughey – sounding exactly like Matthew McConaughey, who always has sounded a bit like Elvis – Don Cheadle as the head of the shadowy organisation who are running their super agent, Johnny Knoxville as Elvis's buddy and a quite deranged Tom Kenny (he's Sponge Bob Squarepants!) as Elvis's real-life chimp, Scatter. Whether the real chimp was quite as devoted to the hookers 'n cocaine lifestyle as Scatter in this show, is going to be up for debate.

Drawing its plots from the real social history of 1968 – Nixon, Charles Manson and Howard Hughes all appear – Agent Elvis plays like Archer-meets-Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. But with better jokes than either.

If you want to watch a show on Netflix that will just make you weirdly glad that such a thing even exists, Agent Elvis is that show.

NETFLIX The Magician's Elephant is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Magician's Elephant

This 2023 movie is based on the well-loved children's book by Kate DiCamillo. Young Peter is an orphan of a war, now growing up in the town of Baltese. Peter is being raised by a hard-bitten old soldier, quite beautifully voiced by Mandy Patinkin.

You'll quickly come to realise it is the voice cast – especially the veterans here – who save The Magician's Elephant from blandness – and give the film the little bit of magic that it has. Alongside Patinkin (The Princess Bride) are Benedict Wong, from The Avengers' franchise, as a wonderfully incompetent and down-hearted magician who conjures an elephant into being – and comedian, The Daily Show regular and Broadway performer Aasif Mandvi, as the king who tells young Peter what he must do if he is to find his lost sister.

That did take me a while to get to the story.

The Magician's Elephant is maybe a bit safe and frictionless compared to the novel, which occasionally takes a turn towards darkness and loss. But, as a way to share some time with the kids on the couch, we have all seen far worse.

Director Wendy Rogers is making her feature-making debut here, but she is a long-time animator and animation coordinator, with credits that go back to Puss In Boots and the Narnia films. As you might expect, The Magician's Elephant looks fantastic. Recommended.