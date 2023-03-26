Up Here: Disney+ delivers a delightful new pre-millennial angst musical rom-com

Up Here is now available to stream on Disney+.

REVIEW: Those lamenting the demise of the whimsical Zooey’s Extraordinary Playlist should definitely check out Disney+’s latest musical rom-com series.

From the combined writing talents who gave the world Frozen’s Let It Go, Tick, Tick…Boom and My Name is Earl, the mainly 1999-set, eight-part Up Here is a delightful charmer that benefits greatly from two appealing leads.

Sure it’s Herman’s Head/Inside Out-esque premise of the main duo’s self-doubt manifest as a trio of tormentors (their parents and a protagonist involved in a key nightmarish moment from their past – in both cases) takes a little getting used to, but the combined charisma of The Flash’s Carlos Valdes and former Parenthood star Mae Whitman – apart and together – certainly more than helps ease you into things.

The latter is Lindsay Arthur, a young Vermont woman whose teenage years were ruined by a misinterpreted stray comment made to her supposed best friend in sixth grade.

Now, despite having established a steady relationship with dentist Ned (George Hampe), the aspiring writer wonders if she’s stuck in a rut.

However, victory in a short story competition proves to be the real catalyst for change. Lindsay takes it as a sign that a New York bookstore has bestowed a prize upon her tale about a woman who has never had an orgasm before, that she should move to the Big Apple. Ned though, pours cold water on the idea. “I think you just need a good night’s sleep and everything will better.”

Supplied Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman star in Up Here.

The next morning, as he “helpfully” suggests she try peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches, instead of her traditional turkey, Lindsay announces that she’s leaving him. Emptying out her savings account, she secures space in an apartment (“It’s not a closet,” assures her new room-mate. “But, there’s a hangar rod,” Lindsay protests.).

Things quickly go from bad to worse though, when Lindsay discovers that her competition reward is a little less than she’d hoped. Distraught, she spirals into a funk, until weeks later, she’s eventually persuaded into joining her roomie on a night out. And it’s while performing a less-than-ideal favour for her that Lindsay encounters Miguel (Valdes), whose self-deprecating humour endears him to her.

While the evening goes well, their first real intimate moment together proves to be disaster, Miguel bursting into tears and fleeing the scene. Perplexed and somewhat angered, Lindsay decides to show up to his work, but things – again – don’t exactly go to plan.

Supplied Pre-millennial and dating angst has never sounded so good – or provided quite such entertaining viewing – than as in Up Here.

While the rom-com elements are straight out of the Friends or Ally McBeal playbook, it’s the way the set-pieces and the dialogue are delivered by Valdes – and particularly Whitman – that lifts Up Here to a higher plane. And, to be honest, it’s less the prose and more the, sometimes, hilarious lyrics that really resonate. “What if I cut the tags and take these for a spin?” Lindsay muses while contemplating whether to break out “the plastic pants” for that fateful night on the town, before adding, “What if they’re worth contracting a yeast infection in?”

Meanwhile, Miguel tries to boost his ego via the anthemic You’re a Tiger Shark, where he promises himself that “you’re not going to cry watching Notting Hill anymore”.

Pre-millennial and dating angst has never sounded so good – or provided quite such entertaining viewing.

