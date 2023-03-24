Yellowjackets season two is finally here - but Gen X and Gen Y see it differently

This story contains spoilers for episode 1, season 2 of Yellowjackets

RECAP: It’s the show that earned our own Melanie Lynskey an Emmy nomination, brought together some 90s icons and gripped Kiwi audiences during the summer of 2021-22.

Now, after a seemingly interminable wait, it’s back, with the first of season two’s nine episodes on Neon and Sky Go.

While the 1996 action remains focused on the fraying relationships and sanity of those who survived the plane crash that killed many of their football squad, in 2021, Lynskey’s Shauna is trying, with the help of Misty (Christina Ricci), to cover her tracks after she murdered her lover Adam for digging a little too deeply into her past.

Staging a mock police interrogation in her kitchen, Misty is unimpressed with her former classmate’s performance. As Shauna is too quick with one response and too slow with another, Misty chides: “The only thing you should ever say to the police is ‘I want my lawyer’. I even put it on a cookie.”

The baked goods remain uneaten, especially as no one else that Misty invited have shown up. “They’re an hour late,” she opines.

“Which is exactly the right time for people who aren’t coming,” Shauna retorts.

“Honestly, I try to do something nice to try to help my friend cover up her crime of passion and what do I get?”

Misty is further concerned when a member of her online Bureau of Citizen Detectives claims to have gained access to Adam’s credit card statements which indicate the wooing, wining and dining of “somebody” special in the weeks before he disappeared.

Supplied Melanie Lynskey is back as Shauna Sadecki in the second season of Yellowjackets.

Meanwhile, once back home, Shauna has to deal with her increasingly suspicious daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) and find a way of getting rid of Adam’s things she has in her possession.

However, spying a key reminds Shauna that Adam had an art studio. When she and husband Jeff go to check it out they discover it's filled with intimate depictions of her.

Elsewhere, fellow Yellowjacket and aspiring politician Tanissa (Tawny Cypress) may have won the senate race, but almost immediately finds herself being blackmailed, while Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is still trying to work out who has kidnapped her.

SHOWTIME The cast of Yellowjackets offer up a preview of what's to come in season two.

Gen Y Johnny: Why do I feel less-than-satisfied, nay, hungry for so much more?

Yellowjackets finally returns after some fanfare (like an Emmy nomination for Lynskey), a little controversy (accusations of body-shaming on set) and the grace of hindsight (we are promised by the promo materials that “You won’t be hungry much longer”). Why, then, did I leave the first episode of season two feeling less-than-satisfied, nay, hungry for so much more?

Yellowjackets’ first season wanted to make us all go – “did the girls encounter mystical forces in the woods after their plane crash? Did they simply encounter (and then eat) their own heart of darkness?”

Instead, I am left reeling with all the leftover questions from season one – and then some.

The show’s pulpy, propulsive narrative core – a group of adults reconcile with their adolescent selves, who did some bad things to survive – was overridden by its many B-plots.

The pure delight of seeing our core cast of Lynskey, Ricci, and Lewis mimic their real-life transition from 90s darlings to 40-something character actors is still there – but their best work is now hostage to the dangling plot threads – how will Lynskey cover up that murder of her ex-lover? Will Taissa be forced to end her political run? Who is Misty teaming up with?

Sure, leaving the Yellowjackets to deal with their capital-T Trauma for several seasons might not make the most compelling thriller – but, by leaning into the absurdity of the show’s horror/mystery elements, we do lose out on some of its human stakes.

SUPPLIED Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty break down playing the teenage and adult versions of playing Misty Quigley.

Still, there have been moments. Ricci’s gleefully unhinged Misty spends the episode largely talking to herself and her bonkers persona is one of the show’s more flawless characterisations.

I confess to still be hooked by Taissa’s transformation, and the horror-flecked moments of her storyline are visually striking.

Still, I’m worried we’ll end up lost in the thickets of suburbia with Lynskey’s ex – her cover-up storyline feels like a C-plot that needed wrapping up episodes ago – and we’re missing the gut-punch of Lewis’ Travis-centred quest for redemption.

Reeling with so many more questions and less of a connection to the core-four – to me, Yellowjackets feels a little lost in the wilderness – and I’m hoping that its survivors, as season two progresses, will soon start to remember their way home.

SHOWTIME Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse reflect on how they each brought their Yellowjackets character to life.

Gen X James: Forget the cabin-in-the-woods, just give me more of Lynskey and Ricci

While series like Lost have got us used to fractured narratives, Yellowjackets really does feel like a show of two-halves as season two dawns – and there’s only one that really has me gripped.

I’m afraid that all the surreal doing-what-they-have-to-do-just-to-survive goings-on in the cabin just don’t seem like they’re going anywhere (other than the obvious and rather-terribly-telegraphed), while the how-is-Shauna-going-to-stay-one-step-ahead-of-the-cops conceit (especially with the magnificently eccentric Misty on undercover detective duties) is a real delight.

Lynskey and Ricci’s extended scenes are a reminder of just how brilliant these two actors really are – the former really grounding the, sometimes, crazy story thanks to her under-stated turn as a flawed, very human troubled housewife and the latter stealing the show – and getting all the best lines as the kooky (and may be just a little ooky and spooky) care facility nurse.

Supplied Elijah Wood appears set to join fellow ‘90s star Christina Ricci’s character’s narrative at some point during the second season of Yellowjackets.

“I’ve have two days off from work, an abnormally large bladder and the latest Nora Roberts novel, so I’ll just wait here [in the office],” she tells an exasperated motel manager who she’s trying to pry vital information out of.

So from my perspective, I’m hoping we’ll be staying as much as possible on Shauna and Misty’s narrative thread, especially with the opening installment’s hints that fellow child star of the 90s Elijah Wood’s (Forever Young, The Ice Storm) as-yet-unnamed character is likely to be either working with them – or against them.

The first episode of season 2 of Yellowjackets is now available to stream on Neon and Sky Go. It is also scheduled to debut on SoHo at 9.35pm on Monday, March 27.