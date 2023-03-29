Yellowjackets' Juliette Lewis on Melanie Lynskey's 'filthy' humour and the 'incredible' Simone Kessel

From a serial killer to a roller derby queen, Juliette Lewis has excelled at playing wild cards and outliers.

The former child actor and '90s It Girl has returned to the fray with Season 2 of the breakout hit Yellowjackets, reprising her role as the hard-drinking, expert markswoman Natalie. The show alternates between present day and 1996, when her all-girl high school soccer team fought for survival after their plane crashed in the wilderness. And now as an adult, she's haunted by what they had to do to make it out alive (as are fans of the show).

Yellowjackets can be best described as a psychological thriller with dark cannibalistic tendencies, and Lewis' performance is one of her more notable forays into series TV to date (other recent projects include I Know This Much Is True and Welcome to Chippendales).

But Lewis is no stranger to garnering attention with her dynamic performances. At 19, she landed an Oscar nomination for her role in Martin Scorsese's Cape Fear. Lewis went on to star in films like What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Kalifornia and Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers – all before turning 22. But the pressures and excesses of fame were too much, and she withdrew from the spotlight.

Now back in her element, Lewis spoke with the L.A. Times. Wearing a faded lilac sweatshirt emblazoned with the word Dreamer, lack nail polish, worn sneakers and rainbow tie-dye socks, she discussed her rise to fame and what it means that Yellowjackets is now one of the most anticipated series returning to television.

Yellowjackets is such a unique series, a cross between Lord of the Flies and Mean Girls, wrapped inside an obsessive, dark mystery. I know you can't divulge much about the new season, but what can we expect from Natalie?

This season, she's predominantly made up of shame, guilt, denial and then a fierce and ignited purpose of seeking redemption, or self-revelation.

The show runs on two timelines, the 1990s and the present. Like you, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress play the adult versions of the surviving teens – women with dark secrets. But Natalie seems particularly haunted.

They're all lost to some degree, but she of all the characters is the most imprisoned by the events and has had the least – I don't want to call it advancement – but the pretended living of life or family. She's on the outskirts of existing. And she has all these addictive tendencies. But I found her initially puzzling. To picture her, I asked to creators, "How does she make money? Do we think it's always petty crime kind of stuff?" So that's her backstory. She's one of those people that can't go home, they hate it. And then seeing all the friends that trigger all this stuff, she tries all the time to run away, but she loves Misty (Ricci) and these characters you'd think she'd never hang out with. She's not as cavalier or callous as you might first think.

TNS/Getty Juliette Lewis says she has an affinity for people that are different.

You were just 15 when you played the role of Audrey in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. How did you get into acting?

I don't come from academia or any kind of schooling. I was just always around artists. My dad [actor Geoffrey Lewis] and his friends, Karen Black and my mom, everybody being super pro-art, and then the sets – I grew up on them. They're familiar stomping grounds … people in bloodied cowboy suits, laying there, sunning in the desert. Those are my earliest set memories. My dad would leave me and my sister in the makeup and hair trailer while he worked.

Did you always lean towards offbeat roles?

I did. I have an affinity for people that are different. Even in class, I gravitated towards underdogs – I guess I was one in ways – or people who weren't being paid attention to. And then in my teen years, the great irony is that acting kept me out of trouble. I could have been destined for hanging out with criminals. So when I was acting at a young age, it gave me structure, a real sense of purpose. I felt I knew what I was doing when I was creating other people.

Your refusal to comply at different turns in your career is part of what your fans love about you, especially in the film industry, where women have been allowed so little latitude.

Thank you. I put a lot of thought into what I do. People wouldn't know it because they'll sometimes think I'm that way [like my characters], so it was effortless. I'm not and it's not. I have a standard, and a relationship to my audience, to what they expect. I want to make something super fresh and unexpected without thinking too much, and also be very true and honest to the text and the material I'm given. So it's complicated. And in [serialized TV], I don't know what is coming next. It's a different medium than film

Supplied Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress and Melanie Lynskey play Yellowjackets’ “core-four”.

Do you, Melanie or Christina ever have a chance to compare notes on how different things are now because you all started out young in the business?

I was just loving our text chain. We all have the craziest, filthiest, wicked sense of humour. Deadpan. And I guess I've never worked with a cast of 99% women actors before so that's unusual. And then the second part is that there's no pretension. And then Lauren Ambrose [adult Van] came into the fold. She's one of us. Simone Kessell [adult Lottie], she's a New Zealand actor who's just incredible. We had to do all these night [shoots] and, you know, we're the older girls. We're going to be in the cold weather. It's different on a 47-year-old body than 22. I'm a little cranky. I had to get realigned with vitamin IVs from working in the wilderness at night. [Laughs] So we get through by leaning on each other.

Yellowjackets blew up by the end of Season 1, and now there's all this anticipation around its return. Do you feel any of that old pressure you used to, with all this attention on you again?

At my age, I don't even let it in. It's nice because it's a different job security. It's good to have a detachment from that idea of what success is. Success to me, as a mid-lifer [laughs], is the quality of time spent and how that time felt and the experience of spending five months making something, not the outcome. And PR-wise, I don't do everything under the sun. I just can't do all the talk shows. I can't campaign because mentally it makes me feel sad and bad. It does the reverse of when you have cameras on you, and you're glad-handing. … I was never good at it. There's people who are really good at it, who can compartmentalise. For me, it taxes me and it makes me think of what I've given up. When you lose your anonymity at 20, it can permanently [mess] you up socially, and on many levels. But now I just listen to myself and make sure to give attention to the aspects of my life that have nothing to do with work.

Supplied Juliette Lewis starred opposite Woody Harrelson in 1997’s Natural Born Killers.

What happens now when you unwittingly step in the spotlight?

What's different than when I was a kid is that I love people connecting with me. Like people in the grocery store. That feedback – when my dad died and I was getting hugs from strangers – I was like welcomed and became part of a community in that sense. That's where fame was like a blessing … I needed all those hugs.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets is now available to stream on Neon and Sky Go. New episodes also debut on Sky TV's SoHo channel on Monday nights at 9.30pm.