Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves: An action-comedy that's a huge pile of fun

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (M, 134 mins) Directed by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein ****

One thing I can't tell you about Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, is how closely it is based on the game and whether fans of Dungeons & Dragons will appreciate what the film achieves.

I have no idea because the one and only time anyone invited me to play D&D, I decided that sitting around a table rolling dice with a perfectly lovely group of humanities students was not what I wanted to be doing of a Friday night.

So I created a character for myself who I figured would be killed in about five minutes. And, sure enough, I was at the pub before the blood had time to go cold in the veins of my blind, polio-ridden, pacifist Dwarf. Rest in peace, Spanky. You deserved better.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is written and directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. They are the team who wrote the original Horrible Bosses in 2010, contributed to Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and wrote and directed Game Night in 2018. In short, they have some seriously good and entertaining films on their Cvs' already. Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves isn't going to hurt their reputations at all.

The film is set in, err, wherever D&D is supposed to take place. We are dropped into a backstory involving a Harper (some sort of D&D policeman, I'm thinking?) and a tragedy that left him trying to raise a baby daughter alone. He turns to crime and finds a band of rogues to work with, which all seems to be working out fine. Until the crew are double-crossed and our hero Edgin (Chris Pine) and the fearsome Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) are thrown into a prison tower for what promises to be a very long stay.

Naturally they escape, vowing to seek revenge on whoever stabbed them in the back – and Honour Among Thieves can get properly underway.

PARAMOUNT Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is inspired by the classic, 50-year-old role-playing game.

The plot and settings of Honour Among Thieves are exactly the Tolkien-on-mushrooms load of rubbish you are expecting. But the cast, script and the direction of the film are all exactly the huge pile of fun you were hoping for.

Without ever being disrespectful of the people who love the game, Honour Among Thieves also doesn't take itself seriously for a minute. Knowing next to bugger-all about D&D, I had no problem following any of the film. But I also appreciated the film was raising laughs that were right over my head. So, despite what I said earlier, I figure the fans in the audience were finding some treats as well.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is the most fun any film featuring a wizard has been since the Avengers series wrapped in 2019.

With Pine and Rodriguez – both of whom can drop a punchline on a dime – as the mum 'n’ dad core of the cast, Honour Among Thieves is in safe hands. And when you dial in Hugh Grant as the villain, Justice Smith (The Get Down), Sophia Lillis (It) and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page as the rest of the crew, there really isn't a weak link anywhere on screen.

This is a film that knows what it is here to do. There are a few classics referenced here, but it is memories of The Princess Bride that Daley and Goldstein most want to evoke. The amazing thing is, they mostly earn the comparison.

Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Chris Pine team up for Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

After previews in select cinemas tomorrow (Wednesday), Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves will open nationwide on March 30.