Phone Booth at 20: Still one of Colin Farrell's most mesmerising performances

Phone Booth is now available to stream on Disney+.

Phone Booth (M, 82mins) Directed by Joel Schumacher ****½

The phone booth on the corner of 53rd and 8th is the last vestige of privacy in New York.

Located among strip bars, towering apartment blocks and run-down hotels, it has been vandalised 41 times in the last six months and only 300 calls are made from it each day.

Due for demolition, the booth's last occupant is Stu Shepard (Colin Farrell), a slimy publicist not above bribing cops with Britney Spears tickets or cheating on his wife. Normally visiting the booth each day to place a call to his mistress, this time Stu finds the phone ringing, and as movies have taught us, a ringing phone must be answered.

Little does Stu know, the call will have him face an elaborate moral test and place him at the centre of a massive police investigation and media frenzy.

READ MORE:

* Quentin Tarantino at 60: The ultimate ranking of the Hollywood disrupter's nine movies so far

* Up Here: Disney+ delivers a delightful new pre-millennial angst musical rom-com

* Boston Strangler: Knightley and Coon's impressive true-crime tale arrives on Disney+



The late Joel Schumacher (A Time to Kill, Flatliners) knew how to direct and deliver a decent thriller – and 2003’s Phone Booth is one out of the box.

Although based on New York film student Paul Hough's 1996 short film End of the Line, the conceit had actually been in the mind of screenwriter Larry Cohen (TV's The Fugitive and Columbo) mind since the 1960s. He famously pitched the idea to Alfred Hitchcock, but was unable to figure out a plot to confine the action to the booth until Hough's short film came along.

Filmed in just 12 days in downtown Los Angeles, the film spent almost two years making its way from finished product to the multiplexes in early April 2003. The twin threats of September 11 and the 2002 Washington sniper meaning its release was pushed back numerous times.

The wait though was worth it and the movie still holds up today – aside from the obvious technological advances – 20 years on. Phone Booth is a superb, stupefying street-level thriller in which the director pulls out all the cinematic tricks (split screens, reducing frames to portray claustrophobia) to ratchet the tension up to 11.

Supplied Colin Farrell delivers one of the finest performances of his career as Phone Booth’s Stu Shepard.

Cohen's pared-back script also never lets the atmosphere abate, while keeping the audience guessing throughout the bite-size 80-minute running time. Put those two elements together and you have one of the slickest, sassiest and most sensational thrillers of the noughties.

Unusually, for a Hollywood film, Phone Booth was both shot in sequence and in real-time, a device which its television contemporary 24 had already shown pays great dividends when it comes to heightening tension.

It also helps Colin Farrell deliver one of the finest performance of his career. After his early promise in Tigerland, the all-swearing, all-action former Ballykissangel star has failed to deliver in a string of starring vehicles like The Recruit and Hart's War. Here, he channels his motor-mouth tendencies to create a character best summed up by his own phrase: “the higher the monkey climbs, the more you see his ass”.

Morally bankrupt and fashion-challenged, Stu deserves a place alongside Falling Down's D-Fens and Taxi Driver's Travis Bickle as one of cinema's great anti-heroes.

supplied Phone Booth was one of the slickest, sassiest and most sensational thrillers of the noughties.

Like the script, the supporting cast is lean, with only Forest Whitaker and Kiefer Sutherland (turning the tables on his 24 character) given any chance to nab the limelight from the camera-hogging Farrell. Also keep a look-out for Katie Holmes in an early big-screen role.

Described by Schumacher, at the film’s 2002’s world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, as his answer to his fellow Americans' inability to take responsibility for their actions, Phone Booth is proof that great movies needn't numb the posterior – and action films can make you think.

Phone Booth is now available to stream on Disney+.