Daggy undies, pratfalls and pithy comedy: Netflix's Wellmania plays to Celeste Barber's strengths

REVIEW: Best known for her Instagram celebrity parodies and stand-up shows, Celeste Barber is highly likely to win over a new army of fans with her hugely entertaining Netflix series debut.

The Australian actor and author, whose main previous scripted small-screen experience was playing Barbara on the short-lived mums-group comedy The Letdown, delivers a compelling – if no doubt, polarising turn – as the main protagonist of the eight-part Wellmania (which begins streaming on the global streaming service today, March 29).

It’s a role that very much plays to her physical comedy and pithy humour strengths, as her Olivia Healy lurches from one catastrophe, crisis, or cranky observation to another.

It helps hugely that Wellness has a crisp script filled with plenty of opportunities for zingers, pratfalls and Barber posing rather ungainly in various states of undress, skilfully crafted by The Family Law’s Benjamin Law and author Bridget Delaney (whose 2017 novel, subtitled Misadventures in the Search for Wellness was the show’s inspiration) – as well as a trio of other writers.

Having become frustrated with the limited food-journalism opportunities available in Australia, 39-year-old Olivia has flourished since moving to New York.

Considered one of Banquet magazine’s top writers, she’s also gained the respect of the city’s top chefs and for possessing “a palate like no one else”.

Buoyed by her success, Olivia now has her sights set on a more high-profile gig – becoming a judge on the magazine’s proposed new TV show Banquet Royale. However, although her boss is supportive, she’s concerned that – outside of the food industry – Olivia’s name “means nothing”. In order to help her graduate “from Stefani Germanotta to Lady Gaga” – and secure the job – she’ll need to “write something that goes viral”.

Supplied Celeste Barber plays the self-absorbed Olivia Healy on Wellmania.

Which means, sneaking back across the Pacific for her best-mate Amy Kwan’s (Kiwi JJ Fong) 40th couldn’t have come at a worse time. Convincing herself – and her superior – that it’s only one weekend, Olivia hypes herself up for a couple of days of fun and frivolity.

But, from the moment she breaks a glass table while toasting the birthday girl, things go spectacularly awry. Traditionally simmering tensions with her brother Gary (Lachlan Buchanan) and mother Lorraine (Genevieve Mooy) quickly boil over, her behaviour as Amy’s plus-one at the Australian Journalism Awards threatens their relationship and a beachside robbery means Olivia is now without the Green Card she needs to re-enter America.

And although Amy’s connections help get her a US consulate appointment in the nick of time, Olivia’s impatience gets her offside with her assessor, before the stress proves overwhelming – and she collapses.

Lisa Tomasetti / Netflix Wellmania’s Olivia Healy is a role that very much plays to Celeste Barber’s physical comedy and pithy humour strengths, as she lurches from one catastrophe, crisis, or cranky observation to another.

Coming to in an ambulance, Olivia then finds herself having to undergo a medical in order to prove she won’t be “a burden on the American health system”. With an elevated blood-pressure, high cholesterol and rapid resting heart-rate, it’s a test she almost instantly fails.

Despite the doctor (another Kiwi-born actor Leah Vandenberg) advising that it could take a year of healthy living for Olivia to get things under control, the latter decides a radical solution is needed if she is to keep her dream alive. Surely the four-day “Bondi Cleanse” – with its cupping, herbal laxatives and faecal purging – is exactly what her body needs.

As you’d expect, it is the skewering of the wellness industry that generates some of the biggest laughs here. One ordinary woman’s attempts to turn her life around via crash course solutions, told with Barber’s trademark arch sensibilities, results in more than enough humour to have you binge-watching your way through this easy-to-digest series before you know it.

Netflix/Supplied Kiwi JJ Fong shines in Wellmania as Olivia Healy’s (Celeste Barber) best friend Amy Kwan.

A solid supporting cast (that also includes Miranda Otto and yet another New Zealander, in the form of the seemingly ubiquitous Simone Kessell), with decent character arcs of their own, means your enjoyment is not solely dependent on your tolerance for the self-confessed “human sunbeam’s” blundering through social situations, but her antics are definitely what will hook you in the first place.

Wellmania begins streaming on Netflix on the evening of March 29.