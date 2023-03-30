The Portable Door: Sam Neill showcases his nastier side in a fun-filled fantasy

The Portable Door (PG, 116mins) Directed by Jeffrey Walker ***½

A boisterous and breezily entertaining combination of The Witches, Harry Potter and Monsters, Inc., this charming Australian movie is perhaps unlikely to make the impact needed to become a fully-fledged fantasy franchise, but it offers solid school holiday entertainment for viewers of all ages.

Based on the first, 2003 book in British novelist Tom Holt’s seven-part series, this benefits greatly from impressive effects work and immersive production design by The Jim Henson Company and scenery-chewing turns from both Christoph Waltz and our own Sam Neill.

The two veterans respectively play Humphrey Wells and Dennis Tanner, the CEO and gruff middle-manager of the prestigious – but mysterious – London firm J.W. Wells & Co (opera fans should note it was inspired by the magical business at the heart of Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Sorcerer).

As they explain to bewildered intern interviewee Paul Carpenter (Patrick Gibson) – who was led astray from his intention of applying for a barista position elsewhere by a dog stealing his scarf – they are the “most innovative company in history”.

Claiming to offer “a plethora of invaluable services”, they boast that they’ve never had an unhappy client. Still confused as to what exactly he’s applying for – and how they know so much about him – Paul blunders his way through their bizarre questioning, convinced that his Star Trek-themed answer to “what do you most admire about the works of Chekov?” has surely scuttled his chances.

A hand-delivered letter informing him to turn up at 9am sharp the following morning proves him wrong, although Tanner’s subsequent induction messages that everyone takes lunch at the same time, no one ever stays after hours and that he should leave his computer at home, leave him with even more questions than answers.

Patrick Gibson stars opposite our own Sam Neill in The Portable Door.

Placed in a room with fellow newbie Sophie Pentigel (Sophie Wilde), the pair try to work out exactly what is expected of them, something that doesn’t become clear until Paul re-encounters Wells. He has a special task for Paul, he confides. One that will be crucial for the company’s “new dawn”.

Somewhere within the building is a portable door which provides access to wherever you wish to go. However, in Paul’s search for the enchanted entrance, he also comes across a number of the institution’s other secrets – and discovers that not everyone is on the same page about the business’ future priorities.

While the onscreen firepower of Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, Big Eyes) and Neill (Rams, Jurassic Park) at their eccentric best is worth the price of admission alone, the true delights of The Portable Door are in the details.

Christoph Waltz plays The Portable Door’s mysterious, Machiavellian Humphrey Wells.

The “rules” around the door’s use certainly makes for some exciting fare, while its “travel” form and where the instructions can be found is fabulously inspired. If the central story is perhaps a little over-familiar to fans of 21st Century fantasy flicks, director Jeffrey Walker (Young Rock, Modern Family) and writer Leon Ford (Offspring) at least have fun with the conceit and never let the pace drag, or the plot become too convoluted.

A movie that should enhance the already burgeoning reputations of its young leads Gibson (Shadow and Bone) and Wilde (You Don’t Know Me), The Portable Door is also likely to leave you unable to look at towels and stationery in quite the same way ever again.

The Portable Door is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.