Last Action Hero at 30: The box-office disaster that marked the beginning of the end for Arnold Schwarzenegger comes to TVNZ+

REVIEW: It was the expensive flop that marked the beginning of the end for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s blockbuster career.

The action-comedy parody that wilted in the face of Steven Spielberg’s jaw-dropping Jurassic Park. The tween boy fantasy and love letter to the power of cinema that found itself nominated for six Golden Raspberry Awards.

And yet, 30 years on, re-watching director John McTiernan and co-writer Shane Black’s Last Action Hero (now available to stream on TVNZ+) ruthlessly parody their own films like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon, as they re-tool Woody Allen’s The Purple Rose of Cairo for the second-half of the MTV generation, it’s easy to why (ironically for a film all about the immersive qualities of the movie-going experience), it eventually established itself as such a cult classic on VHS.

That’s because the delights of this – sometimes – ramshackle story are in the details that could be far more easily paused, rewound and freeze-framed in the comfort of your own home.

There’s the hilarious blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos from Tina Turner, MC Hammer, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jim Belushi, as well as Robert Patrick and Sharon Stone recreating their most famous roles. The fabulous faux trailer for Schwarzenegger’s Hamlet (“Something is rotten in the state of Denmark – and Hamlet is taking out the trash,” the voice-over intones), F. Murray Abraham’s (Amadeus) shifty detective accused by our pint-sized protagonist of killing Mozart, audio cues from other action movies and a video store standee featuring Sylvester Stallone in Terminator 2.

That last film looms large over Last Action Hero. It’s clear that, on the action side at least, the creators were trying to replicate the success of James Cameron’s film from two years earlier. Arnie is once again teamed with a pre-teen and up against a relentless adversary (here it’s bearded and glass-eyed Charles Dance’s “Mr Benedict”) who holds the ability to alter humanity’s future in his hands. There’s even a chase through Los Angeles’ viaducts.

Last Action Hero posits an alternative cinematic-reality where Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “re-imagines” Hamlet as an action movie.

In truth though, this feels more like the ‘90s version of Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Toy Story, Ralph Breaks the Internet or Spider-Man: No Way Home, as our young hero Danny Madigan (Austin O’Brien) is handed a golden ticket (once owned by Harry Houdini, no less) to the Hollywood multiverse.

In an opening conceit borrowed from Back to the Future, he’s a troubled kid whose form of escapism isn’t playing the guitar, but rather spending time at a decrepit, earmarked-for-demolition inner-city New York movie theatre. Regularly skipping school to soak up the high-octane adventures of Jack Slater (Schwarzenegger), he has befriended the cinema’s ageing projectionist Nick (Robert Prosky).

Knowing how much of a Slater fan his young charge is, Nick offers him the chance to check out the hotly anticipated Jack Slater IV at a midnight test run ahead of its debut. Not even a traumatic home invasion keeps Danny from his date, although he’s bemused when Nick hands him the golden ticket and tells him the backstory.

Still he thinks nothing of it, absorbed in Slater’s latest adventures, until an explosive suddenly appears through the screen and Danny is catapulted into the back seat of Slater’s car.

Last Action Hero was an expensive flop that marked the beginning of the end for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s blockbuster career, but it’s definitely not without its charms.

What follows is a riotous, somewhat shaggy and now rather dated (the sexism is atrocious and the humour caught between the seriously-juvenile and a little-too-adult for those the same age as our guide) rollercoaster ride, as the film lurches from one set-piece to the next.

There are some pointed gags at the preposterousness of movies populated only by glamorous-looking women, 555 phone numbers and bad puns, while Arnie’s then real wife Marie Shriver laments his constant plugging of his restaurants and gyms, but then, the camera leers at Slater’s daughter Whitney (Bridgette Wilson) and the script would most definitely fail the Bechdel test.

Still, it’s an important, albeit flawed, movie. It helped pave the way for Schwarzenegger’s next two hits in True Lies and Junior and is now an important time capsule in the history of movie-going. This arrived on our shores in August 1993, just as our character-filled grand old picture palaces were being replaced by soul-less multiplexes.

Supplied Teaming young Austin O’Brien with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Last Action Hero tried to recapture the magic of Terminator 2, but ended up being closer to Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

In a year where both Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes have delivered their meditations on the cinematic experience, why not check out the film that did the same thing, but with a little more chutzpah, a few more pithy one-liners and far more explosions, three decades earlier.

Plus, neither The Fabelmans nor Empire of Light can boast Sir Ian McKellen playing The Seventh Seal’s death stalking the streets of early 1990s Manhattan.

