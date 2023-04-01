Bouncers: Joe Daymond's mockumentary series charms its way onto Comedy Central

REVIEW: Hoping to do for Auckland bar and nightclub security, what Wellington Paranormal did for the capital’s police force, Fijian-Māori comedian Joe Daymond’s new short-form mockumentary series might just win him a whole new army of admirers.

What the eight-part Bouncers (which debuts on Sky TV’s Comedy Central on Tuesday night, April 4, at 9.40pm) might lack in subtlety and polish, it makes up for in easy-going charm and smart observations, as a camera crew follows a trio of somewhat eccentric and occasionally less-than-sharp security workers and their exasperated supervisor.

There’s Doc (Dre Mane), a man on a self-help journey ever since he stopped playing rugby. Shaq (Natalie Samy), who boasts not only a black belt in Fijian jiu-jitsu (“it’s like Brazilian, but you can do it all sitting down”), but also runs a lost-and-found department as a side-hustle (“people lose things and then I can help them find them again – on Trade Me,” she tells us with a smirk). Meanwhile, Iwin (Daymond) alternates between being overly self-confident and paranoid that he’s about to be cancelled, as he plays up to the patrons – and the camera.

“When Muhammad Ali beat George Foreman back in the 1800s, he said one word: ‘I win’,” he regales us. He’s also in an on-again, off-again relationship with The Tav manager Edna (Valeria Mendoza-Davis), although he definitely seems keener than her. “I asked her about commitment, she said ‘she wasn’t in the right place’,” he confesses, “so I tried asking her in a different place.”

Dre Mane, Natalie Samy and Joe Daymond are Bouncers.

If we weren’t sure that she’d turned him down again, Edna makes that explicit moments later, by admitting that “the last person I need in my life is someone who uses shampoo as body wash”.

However, perhaps unsurprisingly, the show’s real scene-stealer is Karen O’Leary’s (Wellington Paranormal) Martine. A somewhat reluctant manager of a trio she describes as “incompetent at the easiest job in the world”, when we first meet her, she’s reading the riot act to the threesome over a customer’s death that has created a mess.

“The one thing I learned at fashion design polytechnic was – always focus on the accessories. One of you was an accessory to murder,” Martine warns, becoming increasingly irate, as her employees shift the blame and then only latterly mention that the film crew currently capturing their conversation may also have vital footage.

Karen O’Leary plays Bouncers’ exasperated security company supervisor Martine.

Not everything works, loose ends are occasionally left hanging, some scenes simply peter out and a few gags fail to land (there’s a certain obsession with drawings of a particular part of the male anatomy that does feel like it’s wearing thin by the end of the third episode), but for Daymond, whose career took off during the pandemic and has a devoted following of more than 45,000 on Instagram alone, it’s certainly a solid calling card and statement of intent that could lead to bigger and brighter opportunities. Even if he’s more than occasionally outshone by his female co-stars.

Bouncers will debut on Sky TV’s Comedy Central at 9.40pm on Tuesday, April 4.