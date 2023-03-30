Community: School yourself in one of the best US comedies on Netflix

Community is now available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video. Three seasons are also available on TVNZ+.

Community

This US show has been flying under my radar for far too long. But now that I am onboard, I think this show has become my new favourite comedy.

Community is set in a community college in a fictional Colorado town. In the US, community colleges are a tier below universities, for anyone who wants to carry on with education, but doesn't want to study at the very top level.

Community colleges are diverse and wildly varied institutions, and the butt of plenty of affectionate jokes.

The crew in Community are a mixed bunch – there's the disgraced former lawyer, the wannabe activist, the multi-millionaire looking to make friends in retirement, the autistic savant and others, all joining forces, initially, in a Spanish study group and then across the campus.

Community will remind you very much of Parks and Recreation. If you're a fan of that show, with it's lightening fast verbal gags and escalating surreality, then you will similarly love Community. (And if you have only tried the first series of Parks ‘n' Rec, then persist. The show was famously completely rejigged between its first and second series. From series two onwards, it's stone-cold genius.)

Joel McHale, John Oliver – for the first two seasons – and Chevy Chase are the best known names here. But Community also made the careers of Donald Glover and Ken Jeong, with an ensemble of Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie and others.

Series creator Dan Harmon was an American TV comedy young veteran, with head-writing gigs for Sarah Silverman and others on his CV when he wrote the show's pilot. Chevy Chase called it "the best written spec script anyone ever saw" and signed on. Harmon also co-created Rick and Morty.

The executive producers of Community were a couple of guys called the Russo Brothers. They would direct several episodes as well as produce, before leaving to direct Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and then three other films for Marvel, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

There are six seasons of Community on Netflix (as well as Prime Video, while the first three are also available on TVNZ+) – and there will probably never be any more. It's an accepted Community in-joke that "six seasons and a movie" is as much as there will ever be.

If you're looking for a long, comfortable binge to get you through the winter, then Community might just be perfect.

NETFLIX The Night Agent is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Night Agent

This is a 10-part series based on the best-selling novel by Matthew Quirk. In a fictional present day, lowly FBI agent Peter Sutherland is running the dreaded Night Office – where nothing ever happens, but someone has to be there to answer, when an actual phone call comes in from a very distressed woman who says a couple of code names that only a top agent should know.

It turns out that "Rose" has been unexpectedly staying with her uncle and aunt when their home is attacked and Rose is told to flee with a cryptic message and a phone number.

New Zealand actor Luciane Buchanan (Filthy Rich, Sweet Tooth) plays Rose – and is very good in the role.

What unfolds is a likeable, occasionally quite silly and always very watchable, lightweight romp through conspiracies and desperate plots to save America from the baddies.

There is nothing cynical or oblique about The Night Agent – this is not John Le Carre territory – but it is an entertaining and easy to follow show with some decent writing, action, twists and turns. The Night Agent makes it pretty clear early on who the good guys and the bad ones are – and the twists and surprises are mostly obvious if you have ever watched a political thriller before. But if you don't want to work too hard to be entertained, The Night Agent is still warmly recommended.

NETFLIX Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is now available to stream on Netflix.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

This 2023 release was made for Netflix. The plot – and it is a complicated beast – follows an attempted heist of diamonds via a hi-jacking of an Indian domestic flight. Aboard the plane will be a courier, carrying a bag of untraceable gems.

What complicates Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga are double crosses, betrayals, a romance that consumes the first 30 minutes of the film and a sense that the writers were never quite sure of what story to tell, so they are just chucking everything at the wall to see what sticks.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has been a big hit on the Netflix algorithm – I guess that original Hindi language films are always going to find an audience. But after a while I got bored by the film’s insistence on nothing and no one ever being what they seemed. Eventually, twists just become contrivances. You may enjoy the film a lot more than me.