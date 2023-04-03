Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: The biggest bombshells from Disney+'s shocking doco

Originally premiering at January’s Sundance Film Festival, Kiwi viewers finally have a chance to see the fascinating – and sometimes shocking – two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields from tonight (Monday, April 3) on Disney+.

Through occasionally jaw-dropping archival footage and extensive interviews with the now 57-year-old star, director Lana Wilson (Miss Americana) reveals Shields’ incredible story of growing up in Hollywood.

Supplied As the two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields highlights, the model and actor’s early career was defined by a sexuality that she could neither claim – nor comprehend.

A child model (her first commercial was for Ivory Soap when she was just 11 months old) before she came to prominence in Louis Malle’s controversial film Pretty Baby at age 12, Shields’ early career was defined by a sexuality that she could neither claim – nor comprehend.

Although the documentary is filled with sometimes harrowing recollections, Stuff to Watch has picked out four of its most revelatory moments.

Brooke Shields says the director didn't provide her with a "safe environment" while filming the 1981 movie Endless Love.

Endless Love felt like an ongoing nightmare

While much has been made of a pre-adolescent Shields have to deal with adult themes in 1978’s Pretty Baby, she admits that she actually felt more uneasy about the 1981’s Endless Love.

An adaptation of Scott Spencer’s 1979 novel about obsession, this teen romance was so explicit the studio had to make cuts and resubmit it five times to the Motion Picture Association of America before they would allow to be released without the dreaded X-rating.

Concerned at director Franco Zeffirelli’s statements that “I was in love with her, before I met her”, Shields reveals that the movie’s “physicality and the exploration of sexuality” felt “dangerous” to her then 16-year-old self. “I didn’t trust the director to create a safe environment for me.”

She particularly recalls how he twisted her toe during one “intimate scene” to get the reaction of ecstasy he wanted. He got only “angst”, she says, before adding that she shut down after the experience. "I thought of myself as just the work horse: They paid me, I did the thing, they sold it, everybody was happy, it was transactional."

Her comments are particularly enlightening in view of the child abuse lawsuit launched earlier this year by another two young stars (Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting), who appeared in a much earlier Zeffirelli-directed movie – 1968’s Romeo and Juliet.

Martin Hewitt starred opposite Brooke Shields in Endless Love.

The court case loss that devastated her

A 10-year-old Shields posed for acclaimed photographer Garry Gross in 1975. A year later, a few of the nudes appeared in a Playboy Press publication Sugar and Spice.

Fast-forward to 1981 and, concerned that he was continuing to profit from the images (despite an apparent agreement that they were only to be used once) and that they were causing her “irreparable harm”, Shields and her mother Teri sued him to prevent further publication and for US$1m in damages.

After the case was initially dismissed by a judge (who even, as one newspaper report of the trial described, “scolded her mother for exploiting her daughter as a teenage temptress”), it made it all the way to the New York Supreme Court in 1983.

“My public image was what was on trial…and then the prick won,” a clearly still bitter Brooke Shields says in Pretty Baby. “It was the way I was treated by the men associated with the whole thing. It was as low-rent, low-class – there was zero integrity in it and, to me, that was so angering and hurtful.”

Ron Galella/Getty Images Brooke Shields was Michael Jackson’s date to the Grammy Awards in February 1984, although he also invited along Webster star Emmanuel Lewis too.

“Dating” Michael Jackson

After admitting in the 1985 teen-advice book On Your Own that she was a 20-year-old virgin, she says media became obsessed with trying to hook her up with every eligible Hollywood bachelor – from Patrick Swayze and John Travolta to George Michael and Michael Jackson.

She had been linked to the latter since being his date to the 1984 Grammy Awards. But while he always wanted to be seen with her, claimed in public that they were dating and even suggested that they should adopt a child together, she was actually seeing future Superman Dean Cain during that period.

“We hung out. It was very child-like,” she says of the time she spent with Jackson. “He was both quite juvenile and experienced and mature in other ways.”

TBS Then partner Andre Agassi was not a fan from Brooke Shields' appearance on Friends in 1996.

Filming Friends proved why she should have just been friends with Andre

Shields says she was filming in Africa (a movie called Running Wild) in 1993 when she started trading faxes with tennis star Andre Agassi.

Describing him as “open, honest and funny”, she believed they were “quickly on the path of falling in love – in a chaste way”. But although he was initially supportive of her career – after seeing her for the first time on the stage in a production of Grease he apparently told her, “I really thought you were going to suck, but you’re good” – he showed his true drug-impaired colours when she was filming a 1996 episode of the sitcom Friends.

Shields played a woman obsessed with Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani, but despite having read the script, Agassi stormed off set when she began licking her co-star’s finger. When Shields got home, it was carnage, as Agassi had destroyed every single one of his tennis trophies.

It was the start of increasingly “erratic behaviour” that she says showed “we weren’t meant to be each other’s life-long partner”. Although they married in 1997, they divorced just two years later.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields will begin streaming on Disney+ on the evening of April 3.