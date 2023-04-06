Neon's George & Tammy, Disney's Doogie Kameāloha among great shows to stream this Easter

AGENT ELVIS (NETFLIX)

Alright, Alright, Alright. Fans of adult animation may have just found their new jam in the form of a blood-soaked and boundary pushing fantasy about the King of Rock and Roll that has Matthew McConaughey on lead vocals.

If you’ve been missing Bojack Horseman or Archer, then this might just be the show for you. Co-created by one of the latter’s writers, Mike Arnold (as well as Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla, who also voices her younger self), the 10-part show is an anarchic action-comedy that feels like a cross between Scooby-Doo, The A-Team and a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Brought to life with a style and swagger that extends to angular animation, comic-book style framing and copious late 1960s pop-culture references, Agent Elvis is not for the faint-hearted or easily offended. But as with Bruce Campbell’s “nursing home” Elvis two decades ago in Bubba Ho-Tep, there’s just something about seeing the Love Me Tender singer kicking ass and taking names that makes for compelling viewing.

DAISY JONES & THE SIX (PRIME VIDEO)

Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone and Timothy Olyphant are part of the impressive ensemble assembled for this 10-part musical-drama based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 best-selling novel.

In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members have finally agreed to reveal the truth.

Author Reid readily admits her narrative was inspired by the much-storied and scandal-ridden Fleetwood Mac and anyone familiar with their frictions and factions will easily be able to spot some similarities. But rather than its mirroring of the Go Your Own Way creators’ tempestuous dynamic, it’s the costuming, production design and acting that stands out.

DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. (DISNEY+)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee returns as teenage doctor Lahela for a second 10-part season of this Hawaii-set reimagining of 1990s sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D.

When her first love, Walter (Alex Aiono), returns from being on the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said goodbye to months before.

But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets dirt-biking bad boy Nico (Milo Manheim).

“Features a charming cast with an easy chemistry, lots of sun and surfing visuals, and a contemporary take on teen life – even while its main character strives to balance that with her burgeoning career as Oahu’s youngest physician,” wrote Decider’s Johnny Loftus.

GEORGE & TAMMY (NEON)

Having wowed audiences and critics alike with her Oscar-winning turn as Tammy Faye Bakker in 2021, Jessica Chastain is even more impressive as another American icon in this six-part drama.

Directed by Australian John Hillcoat (The Road, The Proposition), it charts the sometimes tempestuous relationship between country-music power couple George Jones (Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette (Chastain).

Having already played husband and wife in the 2011 psychological thriller Take Shelter, the pair have an easy chemistry which makes this seemingly unlikely couple spark. Yes, they make beautiful music together, but they also fuss and fight – and flirt – with a palpable reality.

Supplied Kiefer Sutherland plays Rabbit Hole’s John Weir.

RABBIT HOLE (TVNZ+)

Kiefer Sutherland and Charles Dance team-up for this eight-part action-thriller which sees the former playing corporate spy and master of deception John Weir.

But when he is framed for murder, Weir discovers that the tables have been turned on him by frighteningly powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations.

Suddenly, he finds himself in a fight for democracy.

“Rabbit Hole’s efficacy comes down to a mastery of essential components: A sharp script, focused execution and a well-picked cast led by Sutherland’s commanding and charismatic protagonist,” wrote Paste magazine’s Akos Peterbencze.

SWARM (PRIME VIDEO)

UnREAL’s Janine Nabers and Atlanta’s Donald Glover co-created this seven-part horror series about a young woman whose obsession with a pop-star (a character apparently inspired by Beyonce) takes a dark turn.

The show stars Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback, singer Chloe Bailey and Snowfall’s Damson Idris.

“The show [has] an ultra-modern, pitch-perfect Gen Z mood. Cinematically it is also at the cutting edge, experimenting with form and creatively pushing the boundaries of the genre,” wrote the London Evening Standard’s Emma Loffhagen, while CNN.com’s Brian Lowry believed that “the theme that the show tackles feels significant enough to deserve a hearing in this age where people form communities around Internet-connected passions, and Fishback is one of those performers who can keep you riveted without uttering a word”.

Supplied Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso.

TED LASSO (APPLE TV+)

Now in its third – and possibly final – 12-part season, this Emmy Award-winning comedy has lost none of its shine, based on the initial evidence.

As a trans-Atlantic, fish-out-of-water comedy it is still aces, as a workplace sitcom its characters are compelling and nuanced and observations smart, and as a football drama, it certainly keeps you enthralled.

Much of the show’s charm comes from its surprising warmth and the homespun homilies of Jason Sudeikis’ perpetually upbeat eponymous Lasso. It’s hard not to raise a smile as he waxes lyrical on rugby (“What a game – it’s like American football and sumo wrestling gave birth to a baby with huge muscular thighs all caked in mud.”), or his own misconceptions about Britain (“When I first came here, I thought Yorkshire pudding was a fancy name for dogshit.”).

This remains feel-good fantasy football and one of the most delightful and consistently funny television comedies since Modern Family.

UP HERE (DISNEY+)

Those lamenting the demise of the whimsical Zooey’s Extraordinary Playlist should definitely check out Disney+’s latest musical rom-com series.

From the combined writing talents who gave the world Frozen’s Let It Go, Tick, Tick…Boom and My Name is Earl, the mainly 1999-set, eight-part Up Here is a delightful charmer that benefits greatly from two appealing leads.

Sure it’s Herman’s Head/Inside Out-esque premise of the main duo’s self-doubt manifest as a trio of tormentors (their parents and a protagonist involved in a key nightmarish moment from their past – in both cases) takes a little getting used to, but the combined charisma of The Flash’s Carlos Valdes and former Parenthood star Mae Whitman – apart and together – certainly more than helps ease you into things.

Pre-millennial and dating angst has never sounded so good – or provided quite such entertaining viewing.