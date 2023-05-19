Neon's The Great, Netflix's Black Knight among great shows to stream this weekend

BLACK KNIGHT (NETFLIX)

Based on a webtoon of the same name by Lee Yun-kyun, this six-part, 2071-set tale depicts a dystopian future where extensive air pollution is a huge problem after a comet collided with Earth. The 1% of the population left standing are forced to wear respirators and rely on specialist delivery drivers to provide them with the supplies they need to stay alive.

This is the story of a legendary driver who decides to train a boy in the art of being a “knight”.

“As dystopian escapism goes, the series delivers thrill, spills and chills with dead-eyed efficiency,” wrote The Telegraph’s Ed Power.

“This is a lot. You are a lot.”

Yes, high-profile patient, television star Genevieve Cotard’s (Britne Oldford) assessment of Westcott Memorial Hospital obstetrician Beverly Mantle (Rachel Weisz) couldn’t be a more apt description of not only the character – but also this new six-part series itself.

For this latest adaptation of Bari Wood and Jack Geasland’s 1978 book Twins (itself a “highly-fictionalised” version of the troubled lives of Stewart and Cyril Marcus) is not only a gender-swapped update of David Cronenberg’s Jeremy Irons-starring Ringers (a film voted as one of the most-dangerous and scary movies of all-time by various entertainment magazines) that shares that tale’s visceral and disturbing imagery, it also has a modern swagger, confrontational style and darkly comedic sensibility that will leave you gasping at its verve and audacity, as Weisz magnificently pulls off playing both Beverly and her twin sibling Elliot.

PARAMOUNT Fatal Attraction is a new drama series inspired by the 1987 film of the same name.

While the creators of this eight-part contemporary update of the smash-hit 1987 adult-thriller seem at pains to ensure there are plenty of consequences for Daniel Gallagher this time around and the character of Alex Forrest is far more fleshed out, I feel this tale could well have lent itself to a more The Affair-style of storytelling, providing multiple perspectives of scenarios or conversations (but maybe that brilliant series cornered the market on that).

What you can’t fault though is the casting. Joshua Jackson – who through The Affair, Little Fires Everywhere and Dr. Death really has left Dawson’s Creek far behind and become terrific at playing characters you’re never quite sure you can trust – is a brilliant choice for Michael Douglas’ replacement, while Lizzie Caplan offers yet another reminder of her innate ability to draw the viewer into a drama, a skill that made both Fleishman Is in Trouble and, particularly, Masters of Sex, such compelling viewing.

THE GREAT (NEON)

As the 10-part third season of this critically-acclaimed, satirical 18th Century-set dramedy opens, Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) seek marriage guidance after the chaotic events of the previous day have left them in an awkward place in their relationship.

“It’s yesteryear reimagined as a theatre of the absurd, and all the more winning for the way in which its ridiculousness is rooted in enduring personal, social, and political dynamics,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager, while The Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert thought this latest instalment was “playful, deeply irreverent, twisted, moving, and, this season, defined by one or two powerful twists, The Great is true to its title”.

AMC The North Water is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

Although initially set in 1859 Hull, most of the action of this five-part tale, based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Ian McGuire, takes place onboard the whaling vessel Volunteer, grimly, grimily and claustrophobically brought to life by the series’ production design team.

Coupled with clever use of off-kilter angles, gloomily lit settings and tightly-framed shots by director Andrew Haigh, it all feels like a less-salubrious above-water version of Wolfgang Petersen’s Das Boot.

However, this is a tale where character is king – and The North Water has them in spades. There’s the ship’s new doctor, Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell), who left the army under a cloud and is now embroiled in legal complications over his uncle’s estate. Also, Captain Arthur Brownlee (Stephen Graham), who somehow managed to keep his career, despite eight men drowning aboard his last expedition, when the Percival sunk in somewhat mysterious circumstances. But those two are hardly as memorable or menacing a presence as master harpooner Henry Drax (Colin Farrell).

After two successful seasons focused on the lives, loves and complex social politics of the ‘Ton, creator Shonda Rhimes has decided to take a leaf out of Jon Favreau’s Star Wars franchise-building blueprint.

A seemingly peripheral, yet pivotal character amongst all the sometimes Machiavellian machinations and social climbing of Grovesnor Square’s Featherington and Bridgerton families, Queen Charlotte is now the subject of her own six-part series.

A la Favreau’s Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, its action criss-crosses between two time periods, exploring both her ascension to the throne and dealing with a crisis that threatens her legacy. This allows both Golda Rosheuvel and newcomer India Amarteifio (The Midwich Cuckoos) plenty of opportunities to make the acerbic and already crowd-pleasing character truly their own.

HULU Tiny Beautiful Things is now available to stream on Disney+.

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS (DISNEY+)

Based on the best-selling 2012 literary collection by Wild author Cheryl Strayed, this eight-part dramedy follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn), a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.

Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, while Strayed has said that while the character isn’t exactly her, “there were pieces that come from my life”. “She had to have a mother who died young of cancer, who got married young and then divorced. She had to grow up in a rural environment like I did.”

“True to its name, Tiny Beautiful Things is sensitive to the details,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han. The series has a knack for zeroing in on moments too strange or specific to feel like anything but lived experience.

After a recent string of more sombre takes around Watergate, a new five-part series delivers the half-century-old scandal with a hefty dose of hilarity and satire.

The slightly cracked creation of former Late Show with David Letterman and Frasier writers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, White House Plumbers is far removed in tone from last year’s Gaslit or The Martha Mitchell Effect.

Reminiscent in style to Adam McKay projects like Vice, The Big Short, The Other Guys, Don’t Look Up and Winning Time, most of the delights of Plumbers comes from the chemistry between its two leads. As he showed in the charming Champions earlier this year, Woody Harrelson is having something of a renaissance at the moment, while Justin Theroux (The Mosquito Coast, Maniac) offers a welcome refresher on just what a terrifically dry comedic actor he can be.