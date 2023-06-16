Netflix's Never Have I Ever, Disney+'s The Full Monty among great shows to stream this weekend

ARNOLD (NETFLIX)

Hot on the heels of his scripted series debut for the global streaming service, the former California Governator is now the subject of this three-part documentary which takes a look at the now 75-year-old’s multi-faceted life and career – from bodybuilding champion to Hollywood icon and politician.

From director Lesley Chilcott, whose previous subjects have included the Manson family and controversial Greenpeace co-founder Paul Watson.

“While there are not many new revelations for fans of this 6ft 2in embodiment of the American dream, Schwarzenegger’s story, propelled by his drive, charisma and candour, makes Arnold enthralling viewing,” wrote the South China Morning Post’s James Marsh.

THE CLEARING (DISNEY+)

Disney+’s first “scripted” Australian series is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling 2019 crime thriller In The Clearing by J.P. Pomare, which itself was inspired by the darkness of real-life cults around the world.

Starring Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches), Miranda Otto (Homeland) and Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown), it’s the story of a woman who is forced to confront the nightmares of her past in order to stop a secret organisation from gathering children to fulfil its master plan.

“The knockout performances of Otto and Palmer, mixed with the thrilling psychological mystery, makes for a series worth watching,” wrote Ready Steady Cut’s Ricky Valero.

While we’re admittedly still only halfway through this Australian crime-comedy’s eight-part season, it has made a strong start.

Former Rake star Kate Box and New Zealand’s own Madeleine Sami make for magnificent sparring partners, as their extremely disparate law enforcers have to team up to try and solve a rapidly increasing number of murders in the sleepy seaside Tasmanian hamlet of the title.

Filled with fabulous one-liners, hilarious characters (Nina Oyama’s naive, true-crime podcast-loving Constable Abby Matsuda the standout) and brilliantly conceived scenarios, this offers perfect winter weekend viewing.

Seventy-five year old Arnold Schwarzenegger makes his TV drama-headlining debut in this eight-part series about a father and daughter (Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro) who have been lying to each other for years. However, once they learn the truth that they are both CIA operatives, they then realise they don’t really know anything about each other at all.

Right from the opening strains of The Rolling Stones’ Sympathy for the Devil, there’s a swagger and style about creator Nick Santoro’s series that reminds one of Schwarzenegger in his heyday.

Sure, he creaks a little more, both in the action and the line-delivery (although the latter does make it feel more like his early forays into Hollywood blockbusters), but he delivers the appropriate presence and subversive laughs right on cue.

Supplied The Full Monty TV is now available to stream on Disney+.

Sheffield’s favourite strippers, as portrayed by the likes of Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison and Tom Wilkinson, are back for this eight-part series set 25 years after the events of the smash-hit 1997 movie.

Joined by former Chumbawumba band member Alice Nutter, returning writer Simon Beaufoy does a good job of giving all the characters something to play for, while also integrating a new generation into the mix.

At times, it might feel a little heavy-handed on the “this is not my Britain” lament, but given what the country has been through during the past few years that’s perhaps, like the original, only reflective of what really is the feeling in cities like Sheffield.

And fortunately, they’ve not only continued to root the drama in a way that feels like real-people-facing-real-problems and maintained the black-as-the-ace-of-spades humour, but also ensured many of the laughs come from the sheer inventiveness and cheeky likeability of the central characters.

It’s a perhaps an unexpected and unlikely encore, but it is most definitely a welcome one.

NEVER HAVE I EVER (NETFLIX)

Partially based on creator and Indian-American comedian Mindy Kaling’s own childhood, this coming-of-age dramedy focuses on a high school student having to deal with the death of her father.

Now in its 10-episode fourth-and-final season, the series has made a star out of Canadian teen Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and provided a new role for former tennis star John McEnroe, who provides the show’s main narration.

As their senior year begins, the crew has college and complicated feelings on their brains, while Devi (Ramakrishnan) is still fuming about an awkward end to an intimate moment.

“As Kaling and Lang Fisher’s brilliant comedy comes to a close... it’s the thoughtful heart at its centre that has made it so consistently joyful to watch,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Laura Bradley.

Supplied The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever is now available to stream on Netflix.

SCHOOL SPIRITS (TVNZ+)

Cobra Kai’s Peyton List headlines this eight-part teen fantasy series. She plays Maddie Nears, a teen stuck in the after-life, who goes on a crime-solving journey in an attempt to investigate her own disappearance. Then there’s the small matter of adjusting to secondary school purgatory at Split River High.

“Engrossing from start to finish, School Spirits proves the teen drama genre still has a lot of stamina left in it thanks to its stellar writing and cast, with a particularly star-making performance from List,” wrote Cultured Vultures’ Joey Rambles, while Variety magazine’s Daniel D’Addario thought it “manages to be surprisingly sparky and fun -- proof positive that there are new stories to tell about the institution no one would ever want to be stuck in for their entire afterlife”.

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS (DISNEY+)

Based on the best-selling 2012 literary collection by Wild author Cheryl Strayed, this eight-part dramedy follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn), a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.

Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, while Strayed has said that while the character isn’t exactly her, “there were pieces that come from my life”. “She had to have a mother who died young of cancer, who got married young and then divorced. She had to grow up in a rural environment like I did.”

“True to its name, Tiny Beautiful Things is sensitive to the details,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han. The series has a knack for zeroing in on moments too strange or specific to feel like anything but lived experience.