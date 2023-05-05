TVNZ+'s Fatal Attraction, Disney+'s Tiny Beautiful Things among great shows to stream this weekend

Alright, Alright, Alright. Fans of adult animation may have just found their new jam in the form of a blood-soaked and boundary pushing fantasy about the King of Rock and Roll that has Matthew McConaughey on lead vocals.

If you’ve been missing Bojack Horseman or Archer, then this might just be the show for you. Co-created by one of the latter’s writers, Mike Arnold (as well as Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla, who also voices her younger self), the 10-part show is an anarchic action-comedy that feels like a cross between Scooby-Doo, The A-Team and a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Brought to life with a style and swagger that extends to angular animation, comic-book style framing and copious late 1960s pop-culture references, Agent Elvis is not for the faint-hearted or easily offended. But as with Bruce Campbell’s “nursing home” Elvis two decades ago in Bubba Ho-Tep, there’s just something about seeing the Love Me Tender singer kicking ass and taking names that makes for compelling viewing.

Supplied Tiny Beautiful Things and Fatal Attraction are among the great shows available to stream this weekend.

Minari’s Steven Yeun and Paper Girls’ Ali Wong face-off in this 10-part dramedy about two people whose road rage incident begins to consume their every thought and action. He is a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder. She is a self-made entrepreneur with a seemingly picturesque life.

The creation of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer Lee Sung Jin, Beef is more than just a series of set pieces (although it certainly executes them stealthily and quite brilliantly), it’s also a terrific character study and a pitch-perfect meditation on modern mores, stressors and intolerance.

Filled with moments shocking, outrageously funny and poignant, Beef’s twists and turns will certainly keep you on the edge of your seat.

It may also may pay to get your snacks gathered and ablutions done before hitting the couch – given its addictive, binge-worthy nature – it’s going to be a while before you emerge.

Prime Video Dead Ringers is now available to stream on Prime Video.

“This is a lot. You are a lot.”

Yes, high-profile patient, television star Genevieve Cotard’s (Britne Oldford) assessment of Westcott Memorial Hospital obstetrician Beverly Mantle (Rachel Weisz) couldn’t be a more apt description of not only the character – but also this new six-part series itself.

For this latest adaptation of Bari Wood and Jack Geasland’s 1978 book Twins (itself a “highly-fictionalised” version of the troubled lives of Stewart and Cyril Marcus) is not only a gender-swapped update of David Cronenberg’s Jeremy Irons-starring Ringers (a film voted as one of the most-dangerous and scary movies of all-time by various entertainment magazines) that shares that tale’s visceral and disturbing imagery, it also has a modern swagger, confrontational style and darkly comedic sensibility that will leave you gasping at its verve and audacity, as Weisz magnificently pulls off playing both Beverly and her twin sibling Elliot.

While the creators of this eight-part contemporary update of the smash-hit 1987 adult-thriller seem at pains to ensure there are plenty of consequences for Daniel Gallagher this time around and the character of Alex Forrest is far more fleshed out, I feel this tale could well have lent itself to a more The Affair-style of storytelling, providing multiple perspectives of scenarios or conversations (but maybe that brilliant series cornered the market on that).

What you can’t fault though is the casting. Joshua Jackson – who through The Affair, Little Fires Everywhere and Dr. Death really has left Dawson’s Creek far behind and become terrific at playing characters you’re never quite sure you can trust – is a brilliant choice for Michael Douglas’ replacement, while Lizzie Caplan offers yet another reminder of her innate ability to draw the viewer into a drama, a skill that made both Fleishman Is in Trouble and, particularly, Masters of Sex, such compelling viewing.

PARAMOUNT Fatal Attraction is a new drama series inspired by the 1987 film of the same name.

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (PRIME VIDEO)

Rachel Brosnahan’s aspiring mid 20th-century American female comedian is back for one final, nine-episode run.

Having fought back from a career low, Midge has found herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of. However, as she’s about to discover, that might still be rather far away.

“The show’s mixture of comedy and fantastical nostalgia is as intoxicating as ever,” wrote Slant magazine’s Chris Barsanti, while metro.co.uk’s Tori Brazier believed that “season five expertly handles the balance between the fast-paced, day-to-day drama and the long-game sense of approaching closure in is narrative”.

Although initially set in 1859 Hull, most of the action of this five-part tale, based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Ian McGuire, takes place onboard the whaling vessel Volunteer, grimly, grimily and claustrophobically brought to life by the series’ production design team.

Coupled with clever use of off-kilter angles, gloomily lit settings and tightly-framed shots by director Andrew Haigh, it all feels like a less-salubrious above-water version of Wolfgang Petersen’s Das Boot.

However, this is a tale where character is king – and The North Water has them in spades. There’s the ship’s new doctor, Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell), who left the army under a cloud and is now embroiled in legal complications over his uncle’s estate. Also, Captain Arthur Brownlee (Stephen Graham), who somehow managed to keep his career, despite eight men drowning aboard his last expedition, when the Percival sunk in somewhat mysterious circumstances. But those two are hardly as memorable or menacing a presence as master harpooner Henry Drax (Colin Farrell).

HULU Tiny Beautiful Things is now available to stream on Disney+.

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS (DISNEY+)

Based on the best-selling 2012 literary collection by Wild author Cheryl Strayed, this eight-part dramedy follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn), a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.

Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, while Strayed has said that while the character isn’t exactly her, “there were pieces that come from my life”. “She had to have a mother who died young of cancer, who got married young and then divorced. She had to grow up in a rural environment like I did.”

“True to its name, Tiny Beautiful Things is sensitive to the details,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han. The series has a knack for zeroing in on moments too strange or specific to feel like anything but lived experience.

YOU & ME (TVNZ+)

Industry’s Harry Lawtey, The End of the F...ing World’s Jessica Barden and The Witcher: Blood Origin’s Sophia Brown team up for this three-part British romantic drama which focus in on a new-to-London northerner who finds his life turned upside down when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life, a rising theatre star who hides tragedy behind her success and a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn while running for a bus.

“Warm and sweet, and it’s hard to deny the appeal of its big, healing heart,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson, while London Evening Standard’s Lisa McLoughlin thought “it manages to pack a punch. Grab your tissues, you’re going to need them”.